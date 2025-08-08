Marvel Rivals Ignite Mid-Season Finals: Where to watch, schedule, prize pool, and more

Marvel Rivals Ignite Mid-Season Finals kicked off on August 6, 2025 (or August 5, 2025, depending on region), with a massive USD 500,000 prize pool. It is one of the main events for the game and is being hosted in Guangzhou, China. The match format is standard and offers both group stages and an elimination bracket. It is an exciting tournament, and fans can watch all matches live to support their favorite team from the roster.This article will highlight everything we know about Marvel Rivals Ignite Mid-Season Finals.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.All teams participating in Marvel Rivals Ignite Mid-Season FinalsHere is a list of all the teams that were included in the Marvel Rivals Ignite Mid-Season Finals:AmericasSentinels100 ThievesENVYEMEACitadel GamingRad EUAsiaREJECTGen.G EsportsOceaniaGround Zero GamingChinaOUGNova EsportsWhere to watch Marvel Rivals Ignite Mid-Season Finals?Fans can watch the matches online on Marvel Rivals’ official Twitch channel and check out highlights on their YouTube channel. Although the tournament is being hosted offline as well, tickets may not be available to the public directly. The devs have also set up region-wise channels on Twitch to help viewers spectate matches.Also read: All Blade's abilities leaked in Marvel RivalsMarvel Rivals Ignite Mid-Season Finals Schedule and Map PoolHere is a quick overview of the schedule for the Marvel Rivals Ignite Mid-Season tournament:August 6, 2025: Play-In StageAugust 7, 2025: Upper Bracket QuarterfinalsAugust 8, 2025: Upper Bracket Semifinals &amp; Lower Bracket Round 1August 9, 2025: Lower Bracket Quarterfinals and Semifinals &amp; Upper Bracket FinalAugust 10, 2025: Lower Bracket Final and Grand FinalHere is the map pool for the tournament:Yggdrasill PathSpider-IslandsBirnin T’ChallaHall of DjaliaSymbiotic SurfaceCelestial HuskHell’s HeavenMidtownCentral ParkKrakdaArakkoPrize Pool and DistributionThe Marvel Rivals Ignite Mid-Season tournament offers a massive USD 500,000 prize pool. Here is a list of all the prizes for the teams:1st Place (Champion): USD 160,0002nd Place: USD 80,0003rd Place: USD 60,0004th Place: USD 50,0005th - 6th Place: USD 30,0007th - 8th Place: USD 25,0009th - 10th Place: USD 20,000Fans can check out the official X page of Marvel Rivals Esports for highlights and upcoming matches. You can also read through the official Marvel Rivals blog for the Mid-Season Finals for more information about the championship. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.Who is the voice actor of Blade in Marvel Rivals?All new skins coming in Marvel Rivals season 3.5All new Team-ups in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5