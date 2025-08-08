  • home icon
  Marvel Rivals Ignite Mid-Season Finals: Where to watch, schedule, prize pool, and more

Marvel Rivals Ignite Mid-Season Finals: Where to watch, schedule, prize pool, and more

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Aug 08, 2025 11:35 GMT
Marvel Rivals Ignite Mid-Season Finals details explored (Image via NetEase Games)
Marvel Rivals Ignite Mid-Season Finals details explored (Image via NetEase Games)

Marvel Rivals Ignite Mid-Season Finals kicked off on August 6, 2025 (or August 5, 2025, depending on region), with a massive USD 500,000 prize pool. It is one of the main events for the game and is being hosted in Guangzhou, China. The match format is standard and offers both group stages and an elimination bracket. It is an exciting tournament, and fans can watch all matches live to support their favorite team from the roster.

This article will highlight everything we know about Marvel Rivals Ignite Mid-Season Finals.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

All teams participating in Marvel Rivals Ignite Mid-Season Finals

Here is a list of all the teams that were included in the Marvel Rivals Ignite Mid-Season Finals:

Americas

  • Sentinels
  • 100 Thieves
  • ENVY

EMEA

  • Citadel Gaming
  • Rad EU

Asia

  • REJECT
  • Gen.G Esports
Oceania

  • Ground Zero Gaming

China

  • OUG
  • Nova Esports

Where to watch Marvel Rivals Ignite Mid-Season Finals?

Fans can watch the matches online on Marvel Rivals’ official Twitch channel and check out highlights on their YouTube channel. Although the tournament is being hosted offline as well, tickets may not be available to the public directly. The devs have also set up region-wise channels on Twitch to help viewers spectate matches.

Marvel Rivals Ignite Mid-Season Finals Schedule and Map Pool

Here is a quick overview of the schedule for the Marvel Rivals Ignite Mid-Season tournament:

  • August 6, 2025: Play-In Stage
  • August 7, 2025: Upper Bracket Quarterfinals
  • August 8, 2025: Upper Bracket Semifinals & Lower Bracket Round 1
  • August 9, 2025: Lower Bracket Quarterfinals and Semifinals & Upper Bracket Final
  • August 10, 2025: Lower Bracket Final and Grand Final

Here is the map pool for the tournament:

  • Yggdrasill Path
  • Spider-Islands
  • Birnin T’Challa
  • Hall of Djalia
  • Symbiotic Surface
  • Celestial Husk
  • Hell’s Heaven
  • Midtown
  • Central Park
  • Krakda
  • Arakko

Prize Pool and Distribution

The Marvel Rivals Ignite Mid-Season tournament offers a massive USD 500,000 prize pool. Here is a list of all the prizes for the teams:

  • 1st Place (Champion): USD 160,000
  • 2nd Place: USD 80,000
  • 3rd Place: USD 60,000
  • 4th Place: USD 50,000
  • 5th - 6th Place: USD 30,000
  • 7th - 8th Place: USD 25,000
  • 9th - 10th Place: USD 20,000

Fans can check out the official X page of Marvel Rivals Esports for highlights and upcoming matches. You can also read through the official Marvel Rivals blog for the Mid-Season Finals for more information about the championship. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.

Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.

Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.

Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.

In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres.

Edited by Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
