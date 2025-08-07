Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 brings new AFK and disconnection penalties

There’s nothing more frustrating in a Marvel Rivals competitive match than having a teammate go AFK or rage-quit halfway through. You’re left outnumbered, struggling to carry a match that’s pretty much doomed from the moment they disappear.Thankfully, Marvel Rivals is finally doing something about it in Season 3.5, which drops on August 8. This update brings in a fresh set of AFK and disconnect penalties that aim to make the game fairer for those who actually stick around and play it through.Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 introduces additional disconnection and AFK penaltiesThere’s a new penalty system in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5. It tracks:When someone leaves the matchWhether they come backAnd if the match ends quickly or drags on without themDepending on those details, players can face T1 or T2 penalties and even temporary bans from matchmaking.If someone dips out early (like before the 70-second mark):The match is marked as invalid.The quitter still gets slapped with a T1 penalty (and if they do it often, the penalty gets worse).Everyone else is off the hook. No rank points are gained or lost, so at least the rest of the team doesn’t suffer for someone else’s mistake.If a player bails after the first 70 seconds, the match now counts and the consequences vary based on how long they’re gone and if they ever return. The longer you're gone, the more it stings; and no, coming back late won’t save you from a penalty.Read more: When does Marvel Rivals season 3 end ?One or two disconnects might slide with a warning or a short timeout. But if it keeps happening, the bans start piling up.This system applies across both Ranked and Quick Play, so don’t think hopping into casual matches gives you a free pass.If your teammate drops out and your team loses, you're not just stuck anymore. There’s compensation that's not enough to turn the match into a win, but enough to soften the blow.It’s not just about disconnects. Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 is also rolling out a moderation system called Operation: Shield the Community. If players are being toxic in voice or text chat, reports will now go through human review, not just bots.There’s no detailed information yet on how harsh the punishments will be, but the point is clear: if you’re being obnoxious on mic or in team chat, the penalty system will dole out some consequences.Season 3.5 is finally giving players a reason to stick around instead of rage quitting. If you’re someone who plays fair and finishes what you start, you’ll benefit from this.Also read: What are Marvel Rivals college perks?For more articles on Marvel Rivals, follow Sportskeeda:How to get Captain America - Captain Klyntar skin in Marvel RivalsHow old is Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals?How to get the Thor Majestic Raiment skin in Marvel Rivals