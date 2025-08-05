When does Marvel Rivals Season 3 end?

With Marvel Rivals Season 3 currently underway, many players are wondering when it ends. With the game’s new two-part structure, it’s easy to get a little confused. For clarity, Season 3 ends on August 8, 2025, and Season 3.5 starts the same day.The full Season 3 experience runs until September 12, 2025, so you still have time to finish its Battle Pass, unlock heroes like Phoenix and Blade, and check out the new content. Below is a full breakdown of what’s going on in the current update.Marvel Rivals Season 3: Everything we knowSeason 3 originally kicked off on July 11, 2025, marking a major shift in how content rolls out. Instead of one long season, the developers are now splitting each one into two parts. Season 3.5, the second half, begins on August 8, 2025.Season 3 introduced a major change in how seasonal content rolls out. Previously, seasons lasted around three months. But with Season 3, NetEase has decided to speed things up, switching to a two-month cycle split into two mini-updates. This means more frequent content drops, faster hero releases, and less waiting between major changes. In the first half of Season 3, players had access to Phoenix, a new duelist with powerful abilities, alongside a redesigned domination map. Summer-themed skins were also added for a limited time, and the Battle Pass was overhauled to make reward progression smoother and more player-friendly.Read more: When does Blade come in Marvel Rivals?The star of the mid-season 3.5 update is Blade, who enters the battlefield as a fast-paced melee duelist. His playstyle focuses on mobility and close-range takedowns, shaking up the current meta and offering a different tempo from ranged heroes like Phoenix, who was launched in the first half of the season.In addition to Blade, you can now try out Resource Rumble, a new limited-time mode arriving on August 22, 2025, where teams fight to gather and control resources across dynamic zones.Several competitive changes have also been rolled out in 3.5, including updated ranked map rotations and adjustments to team-up abilities. These tweaks aim to create a more balanced and engaging experience.There are also many new cosmetics tied to the update. From Blade-themed skins to free Twitch Drops and exclusive login rewards, you have more reasons than ever to keep logging in throughout the season.Season 3.5 ends on September 12, 2025. That’s when the full season officially covers both Season 3 and 3.5. If you haven’t completed your Battle Pass or checked out all the new additions yet, you’ve still got a few weeks left to do so. Avoid waiting until the last minute, especially if you’re aiming to unlock Blade or complete time-limited missions tied to the current event.Also read: What are Marvel Rivals college perks ?For more articles on Marvel Rivals, follow Sportskeeda:How to get Captain America - Captain Klyntar skin in Marvel RivalsHow old is Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals?How to get the Thor Majestic Raiment skin in Marvel Rivals