When does Marvel Rivals Season 3 end?

By Bhargav Ghosh
Published Aug 05, 2025 10:30 GMT
Marvel Rivals season 3 is live now(Image via NetEase Games)
Marvel Rivals Season 3 is currently live (Image via NetEase Games)

With Marvel Rivals Season 3 currently underway, many players are wondering when it ends. With the game’s new two-part structure, it’s easy to get a little confused. For clarity, Season 3 ends on August 8, 2025, and Season 3.5 starts the same day.

Ad

The full Season 3 experience runs until September 12, 2025, so you still have time to finish its Battle Pass, unlock heroes like Phoenix and Blade, and check out the new content. Below is a full breakdown of what’s going on in the current update.

Marvel Rivals Season 3: Everything we know

Season 3 originally kicked off on July 11, 2025, marking a major shift in how content rolls out. Instead of one long season, the developers are now splitting each one into two parts. Season 3.5, the second half, begins on August 8, 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

Season 3 introduced a major change in how seasonal content rolls out. Previously, seasons lasted around three months. But with Season 3, NetEase has decided to speed things up, switching to a two-month cycle split into two mini-updates. This means more frequent content drops, faster hero releases, and less waiting between major changes.

In the first half of Season 3, players had access to Phoenix, a new duelist with powerful abilities, alongside a redesigned domination map. Summer-themed skins were also added for a limited time, and the Battle Pass was overhauled to make reward progression smoother and more player-friendly.

Ad

Read more: When does Blade come in Marvel Rivals?

The star of the mid-season 3.5 update is Blade, who enters the battlefield as a fast-paced melee duelist. His playstyle focuses on mobility and close-range takedowns, shaking up the current meta and offering a different tempo from ranged heroes like Phoenix, who was launched in the first half of the season.

In addition to Blade, you can now try out Resource Rumble, a new limited-time mode arriving on August 22, 2025, where teams fight to gather and control resources across dynamic zones.

Ad

Several competitive changes have also been rolled out in 3.5, including updated ranked map rotations and adjustments to team-up abilities. These tweaks aim to create a more balanced and engaging experience.

There are also many new cosmetics tied to the update. From Blade-themed skins to free Twitch Drops and exclusive login rewards, you have more reasons than ever to keep logging in throughout the season.

Season 3.5 ends on September 12, 2025. That’s when the full season officially covers both Season 3 and 3.5. If you haven’t completed your Battle Pass or checked out all the new additions yet, you’ve still got a few weeks left to do so. Avoid waiting until the last minute, especially if you’re aiming to unlock Blade or complete time-limited missions tied to the current event.

Ad

Also read: What are Marvel Rivals college perks ?

For more articles on Marvel Rivals, follow Sportskeeda:

About the author
Bhargav Ghosh

Bhargav Ghosh

Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.

Bhargav relies on trustworthy sources and meticulous fact-checking practices as he strives to deliver accurate and up-to-date content. His articles have fetched over 300K views in just a few months. YouTuber Pewdiepie’s career trajectory has always inspired him.

Bhargav's gaming journey began at a young age with Super Mario Bros, and he loves to relive the fond memories he associates with the franchise. Currently, he plays a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles on PC, with Assassin's Creed Black Flag being one of those games he would readily drop into given a Jumanji-type scenario.

He recommends the Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series to beginners as their immersive gameplay bridges the gap between real life and virtual play. Bhargav’s creativity is not just limited to writing. He also enjoys giving life to his imagination via sketching.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications