Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 Twitch drops: How to get Mantis skin, all rewards, and more

The new Marvel Rivals season 3.5 Twitch Drops include a brand-new Mantis skin. The theme of the skin continues the long tradition of the Will of Galacta costumes, which have previously been donned by Heroes such as Emma Frost, Adam Warlock, and Magik, among others. Apart from the costume, there are also other interesting rewards for fans to claim.This article will go over the Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 Twitch Drops and explain how you can claim them.Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 Twitch Drops: New Mantis costume, other rewards, and how to claim themThe Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 Twitch Drops were first announced by the game's official X page on August 6, 2025. The new seasonal update was then released on August 8, which also marks the date from which fans can begin claiming the rewards for themselves.You can earn the rewards starting from August 8, 2025, 12:00 pm UTC / 5:00 am PT / 8:00 am ET to September 5, 2025, 9:00 am UTC / 2:00 am PT / 5:00 am ET. To do so, you simply have to watch a participating channel stream the new season of the game live.Here are all the rewards included in the latest Twitch Drops and how long you need to watch a live stream to earn them:30 minutes: Will of Galacta Spray Aug1 hour: Mantis Nameplate2 hours: Mantis Emote4 hours: Mantis Will of Galacta CostumeIn order to watch livestreams and earn the rewards, you need to connect your Marvel Rivals account to Twitch. This can be done in a few short steps by going to the official game website, as explained below:Visit the game's official Twitch page on the website.From here, log in to your Marvel Rivals account with the required credentials.Next, log in to your Twitch via the same website page and &quot;Authorize&quot; the linking of the two accounts.Once this is done, your accounts will be connected, allowing you to earn and collect the Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 Twitch Drops rewards. Once earned, claim the items manually from Twitch, and they will be delivered to your in-game MR account.