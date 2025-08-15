How to get Polarity Bond Cloak and Dagger skin in Marvel Rivals?

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Aug 15, 2025 09:26 GMT
Polarity Bond Cloak and Dagger skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via X.com/@MarvelRivals)
Polarity Bond Cloak and Dagger skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via X.com/@MarvelRivals)

The Polarity Bond Cloak and Dagger skin in Marvel Rivals was launched with the new patch update on August 14, 2025. It is one of the second set of skins that have arrived in the mid-seasonal update for Season 3 and introduced a fresh look for the hero duo in the game. The bundle is also a part of the Abyssal Flame collection and arrived alongside the Polarity Soldier skin for Winter Soldier.

This article will highlight how you can get the Polarity Bond Cloak and Dagger skin in Marvel Rivals.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to buy Polarity Bond Cloak and Dagger skin in Marvel Rivals

Here is a quick guide that fans can use to obtain the Polarity Bond Claok and Dagger skin in Marvel Rivals:

  • Boot up the game and visit the Store tab present on the ribbon at the top of the screen.
  • After visiting the Store tab, you will be able to see different tiles for skin bundles under the New category. Click on the Cloak and Dagger tile to check out the items included in the Polarity Bond bundle.
  • The Polarity Bond Cloak and Dagger bundle can be purchased for 2200 Units directly from the store.
  • Make sure that your in-game wallet has enough currency to complete the purchase. Once you have completed the payment process, the skin will be added to your inventory and can be equipped from the Heroes tab.
It is important to note that you can also choose to buy both Polarity Bond and Polarity Soldier as a bundle for a discounted price of 3200 Units. These are both great skins that feature a stunning crossover of Symbiote and Phoenix Force powers for the characters.

It is also important to note that the bundle seems to be in the store for a limited time. After the countdown ends, the bundle will likely enter a rotation and appear in the store later. This could also cause the price tag on the cosmetics to change in the future.

The description of the skins reads,

“Upon the black ichor of the living abyss, two young heroes dance gracefully, each step infused with the Phoenix Force and the strength of Necro-Power. Knull's malevolent symbiotes are struck in awe by this newfound force, unable to advance another step.”

Apart from the cosmetic for the duo, the bundle also includes the Shadowflame Duet MVP animation screen featuring both heroes in a spectacular display of power and elegance while destroying a hostile Symbiotic force. The pack also comes with the Symbiosis Souls Emote, with a version for Cloak and Dagger separately, alongside the Polarity Bond spray.

Fans can check out the entire bundle in-game for more information. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

