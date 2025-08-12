Best Blade crosshair in Marvel Rivals: Reticle code and settings explored

Blade, the latest Duelist hero to join Marvel Rivals in Season 3.5, is a master of close-quarters combat with a deadly mix of melee and shotgun abilities. His Ancestral Sword excels in short-range engagements, while his Hunter’s Shotgun dominates at short to mid-range. Since the shotgun’s pellets split into shrapnel after 8 meters and start losing damage beyond 20, having a well-tuned crosshair can make a huge difference in landing every shot.
This article provides the best crosshair settings for Blade in Marvel Rivals, including the reticle code and customization details.
Marvel Rivals: Best Blade crosshair explored
The ideal crosshair for Blade in Marvel Rivals uses a central dot with a surrounding circle. This design helps you line up precise shotgun hits at close range while giving you a clear visual cue for effective spread distance.
Use the reticle code provided below, which you can directly apply to your crosshair settings if you want to customize things manually without wasting much time.
Reticle code
4;0;6.0,0.0,0.0,16.0;100.0,0.0,90.0,100.0;50.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,0.0,36.0,33.0;40.0;100.0,0.0,90.0,100.0;0.0;5.0,3,1,1;0.0,0.0,0.0;
While this reticle is optimized for Blade’s playstyle, crosshairs are subjective. You can tweak the size, opacity or colors to suit your own preference.
If you’re wondering how this design helps, here’s the breakdown:
- Central Dot - Perfect for lining up close-range shotgun shots (under 8 meters) where the initial pellet hit matters most.
- Outer Circle - Matches Blade’s pellet spread at roughly 20 meters, giving you a quick way to judge whether you’re in effective range. If the target fits inside the circle, most of your pellets will land.
Since Blade’s melee weapon already highlights enemies in red when they’re in range (if Attack Range Hint is enabled), you don’t need extra visual elements for sword play. This crosshair keeps the focus on maximizing shotgun damage.
Crosshair settings
- Reticle Type: Circle and Crosshair
- Reticle Animation: Off
- Dot Width: 16
- Crosshair Width: 0
- Circle Width: 0
- Dot Opacity: 100
- Crosshair Opacity: 0
- Circle Opacity: 90
- Dot Outline Width: 0
- Crosshair Outline Width: 0
- Circle Outline Width: 0
- Dot Outline Opacity: 100
- Crosshair Outline Opacity: 100
- Circle Outline Opacity: 100
- Dot Blur: 0
- Crosshair Blur: 0
- Circle Blur: 0
- Crosshair Radius: 0
- Circle Radius: 36
- Crosshair Length: 40
- Crosshair Angle: 0
- Dot Color: Red
- Crosshair Color: N/A
- Circle Color: Red
That covers everything you need to know about Blade’s best crosshair settings in Marvel Rivals. With this setup, you’ll have a clean and effective reticle that helps you land more shotgun pellets, control your engagement range, and make the most of Blade’s aggressive duelist kit.
