Why did Crimson Desert get delayed?

Pearl Abyss has confirmed that Crimson Desert, the studio's next big project, a single-player RPG, has been delayed to Q1 of 2026. The initial release date was set to be somewhere around this year, in Q4 of 2025, but had no confirmed launch date. While many had hoped that they would be able to get a piece of the action in the fall of 2025, they will have till next year to hopefully play the game.

The reason why this delay occurred has been revealed in the Q2 FY earnings conference call by Pearl Abyss. Let's take a look at why Crimson Desert has been delayed till next year.

Why Crimson Desert has been delayed to 2026

Pearl Abyss's ambitious role-playing title has been something that many RPG fans have been waiting for a while now. With each gameplay reveal for Crimson Desert, the anticipation grows, and many had hoped that 2025 would finally be the year that the game releases. But in the Q2 2025 earnings conference call, the studio detailed why the developers are delaying the project to 2026.

Essentially, the game has been delayed due to issues arising from trying to coordinate its offline release, voice-overs, and console certifications.

Pearl Abyss stated the following:

“The launch of Crimson Desert, our first large-scale AAA console game, has been unavoidably delayed by one quarter, from the previously announced schedule. This is due to longer than expected timelines arising from schedule coordination and collaborations with multiple partners for offline distribution, voice-overs, console certification, and other launch preparations. We sincerely apologize for not being able to meet the originally promised fourth quarter launch schedule. Please kindly understand that this is a strategic decision aimed at insuring success on a meaningful scale."

The call continues, stating that the Q1 2026 release date for Crimson Desert has been confirmed internally by Pearl Abyss.

“The release date has been internally confirmed for Q1 2026. However, given the change in launch timing, we will announce the date at a more appropriate time based on business considerations, rather than making an announcement at Gamescom next week."

While Pearl Abyss will be attending Gamescom 2025, taking place from August 19, no release date will be announced as of now. The developers might unveil when the game will launch during The Game Awards later this year, but the RPG can again get delayed.

This is not the first time that Pearl Abyss's upcoming RPG has faced a delay, as the game originally got a release window for the winter of 2021, which was later postponed a few times to 2025.

