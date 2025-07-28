  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong will be playable soon, here's where and how

Hollow Knight: Silksong will be playable soon, here's where and how

By Supratim Sarkar
Published Jul 28, 2025 15:19 GMT
Hollow Knight: Silksong will be playable
Hollow Knight: Silksong will become playable soon (Image via Team Cherry)

Hollow Knight: Silksong has been one of the most anticipated video games that people have been waiting for quite a while. The sequel to Team Cherry's popular Metroidvania title has been a topic of discussion every time a big video game showcase takes place. But from the looks of it, they might be able to play for a bit soon.

Ad

Hollow Knight: Silksong will get a playable demo, but there is a catch. It will only be playable if you attend 2025's multiday Gamescom event, which will take place next month in August.

Hollow Knight: Silksong will get a playable demo at Gamescom 2025

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

An Xbox Wire news post has announced that attendees of the Gamescom 2025 (taking place in Cologne, Germany, from August 19 to August 24) will be able to play Hollow Knight: Silksong on PC or ROG Xbox Ally X. This preview event will take place in the official Xbox booth in the event arena.

The official post says:

"This year, the Xbox booth will be full of fantastic upcoming games from Xbox and our incredible third-party partners coming to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass this Holiday and beyond – and yes, that includes Hollow Knight: Silksong."
Ad

Besides Silksong, the Xbox booth will also feature 20 other games, including Capcom's Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Team Ninja's Ninja Gaiden 4, and Konami's Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, among other things.

To play the games and check out the demo for the sequel to Hollow Knight, Gamescom attendees will need to go to the Xbox booth in Hall 7 of the Koelnmesse, North entrance, during the following date and times:

  • Thursday, August 21 – 10 am – 8 pm CEST
  • Friday, August 22 – 10 am – 8 pm CEST
  • Saturday, August 23 – 9 am – 8 pm CEST
  • Sunday, August 24 – 9 am – 8 pm CEST

The release date of Silksong is one of the many mysteries for now, but it might be revealed during Gamescom 2025.

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications