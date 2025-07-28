Hollow Knight: Silksong will be playable soon, here's where and how

Hollow Knight: Silksong has been one of the most anticipated video games that people have been waiting for quite a while. The sequel to Team Cherry's popular Metroidvania title has been a topic of discussion every time a big video game showcase takes place. But from the looks of it, they might be able to play for a bit soon.Hollow Knight: Silksong will get a playable demo, but there is a catch. It will only be playable if you attend 2025's multiday Gamescom event, which will take place next month in August.Hollow Knight: Silksong will get a playable demo at Gamescom 2025An Xbox Wire news post has announced that attendees of the Gamescom 2025 (taking place in Cologne, Germany, from August 19 to August 24) will be able to play Hollow Knight: Silksong on PC or ROG Xbox Ally X. This preview event will take place in the official Xbox booth in the event arena.The official post says:&quot;This year, the Xbox booth will be full of fantastic upcoming games from Xbox and our incredible third-party partners coming to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass this Holiday and beyond – and yes, that includes Hollow Knight: Silksong.&quot;Besides Silksong, the Xbox booth will also feature 20 other games, including Capcom's Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Team Ninja's Ninja Gaiden 4, and Konami's Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, among other things.To play the games and check out the demo for the sequel to Hollow Knight, Gamescom attendees will need to go to the Xbox booth in Hall 7 of the Koelnmesse, North entrance, during the following date and times:Thursday, August 21 – 10 am – 8 pm CESTFriday, August 22 – 10 am – 8 pm CESTSaturday, August 23 – 9 am – 8 pm CESTSunday, August 24 – 9 am – 8 pm CESTThe release date of Silksong is one of the many mysteries for now, but it might be revealed during Gamescom 2025.