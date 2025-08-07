All Nintendo Switch 2 games playable at Gamescom 2025

By Siddharth Patil
Published Aug 07, 2025 21:57 GMT
Nintendo Switch 2 GAMESCOM 2025 Elden Ring cover
FromSoftware's acclaimed JRPG will also be featured at Gamescom 2025 on Nintendo Switch 2 (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

With Gamescom 2025 around the corner, the Nintendo Switch 2 will have a loud presence at the video game event this year. Nintendo DE, the German branch of the popular gaming company, has confirmed that several exciting titles will be playable at their Gamescom booth, including upcoming hotly anticipated releases like Hollow Knight: Silksong and Borderlands 4.

Ad

Those attending the event in person will get to try these games and more when the show goes live at the Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany, from August 20 to 24, 2025. Here are the details.

Every Nintendo Switch 2 game confirmed to be playable at Gamescom 2025

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Both first-party and third-party games for the latest Nintendo hybrid console will be available for a hands-on demo at the Gamescom 2025 event. They are as follows:

Nintendo first-party titles:

  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Mario Kart World
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
  • Pokémon Legends Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV

Additionally, Nintendo GameCube classics from the Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) service will also be playable.

Partner third-party titles:

  • Borderlands 4
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
  • EA Sports FC 26
  • ELDEN RING: Tarnished Edition
  • FINAL FANTASY VII Remake: Intergrade
  • Hades 2
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
Ad

With the exception of Cyberpunk 2077, which is already out on the platform, all other third-party offerings will be available for the first time for players and fans to see running on real Nintendo Switch 2 hardware. Among these, we've only seen trailers for games like Elden Ring, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Borderlands 4.

As such, getting a real hands-on experience with these games should allow players to get an idea of how the final product will perform. While Borderlands 4 has a release date of October 2025, others do not, and this includes Team Cherry's upcoming Metroidvania game, Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Ad
The public Nintendo Switch 2 demo for Hollow Knight: Silksong will debut at Gamescom 2025 (Image via Team Cherry)
The public Nintendo Switch 2 demo for Hollow Knight: Silksong will debut at Gamescom 2025 (Image via Team Cherry)

Gamescom 2025 would mark the first time the eagerly awaited indie game will be made playable for a mainstream audience. The Nintendo booth will be held in Hall 9, and given the system's popularity, there is bound to be a crowd, so players visiting in person should make a beeline once at the venue.

Ad

Lastly, Hall 9.1 at Stand A10/B09 will offer a series of competitions to participate in, surrounding games like Mario Kart World, EA Sports FC 26, and Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV, as well as Smash Football and F-ZERO GX as part of Nintendo GameCube Classics.

Fans of the smartphone game Pikmin Bloom can also partake in a challenge, following which they will be rewarded with a white gift sticker deco pique and an event postcard.

Also read: All games announced at Nintendo Indie World Showcase August 2025

About the author
Siddharth Patil

Siddharth Patil

Twitter icon

Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.

Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.

Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.

Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications