All Nintendo Switch 2 games playable at Gamescom 2025

With Gamescom 2025 around the corner, the Nintendo Switch 2 will have a loud presence at the video game event this year. Nintendo DE, the German branch of the popular gaming company, has confirmed that several exciting titles will be playable at their Gamescom booth, including upcoming hotly anticipated releases like Hollow Knight: Silksong and Borderlands 4.Those attending the event in person will get to try these games and more when the show goes live at the Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany, from August 20 to 24, 2025. Here are the details.Every Nintendo Switch 2 game confirmed to be playable at Gamescom 2025Both first-party and third-party games for the latest Nintendo hybrid console will be available for a hands-on demo at the Gamescom 2025 event. They are as follows:Nintendo first-party titles:Donkey Kong BananzaMario Kart WorldMetroid Prime 4: BeyondPokémon Legends Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 EditionSuper Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TVAdditionally, Nintendo GameCube classics from the Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) service will also be playable.Partner third-party titles:Borderlands 4Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate EditionEA Sports FC 26ELDEN RING: Tarnished EditionFINAL FANTASY VII Remake: IntergradeHades 2Hollow Knight: SilksongWith the exception of Cyberpunk 2077, which is already out on the platform, all other third-party offerings will be available for the first time for players and fans to see running on real Nintendo Switch 2 hardware. Among these, we've only seen trailers for games like Elden Ring, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Borderlands 4.As such, getting a real hands-on experience with these games should allow players to get an idea of how the final product will perform. While Borderlands 4 has a release date of October 2025, others do not, and this includes Team Cherry's upcoming Metroidvania game, Hollow Knight: Silksong.The public Nintendo Switch 2 demo for Hollow Knight: Silksong will debut at Gamescom 2025 (Image via Team Cherry)Gamescom 2025 would mark the first time the eagerly awaited indie game will be made playable for a mainstream audience. The Nintendo booth will be held in Hall 9, and given the system's popularity, there is bound to be a crowd, so players visiting in person should make a beeline once at the venue.Lastly, Hall 9.1 at Stand A10/B09 will offer a series of competitions to participate in, surrounding games like Mario Kart World, EA Sports FC 26, and Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV, as well as Smash Football and F-ZERO GX as part of Nintendo GameCube Classics.Fans of the smartphone game Pikmin Bloom can also partake in a challenge, following which they will be rewarded with a white gift sticker deco pique and an event postcard.