All games announced at Nintendo Indie World Showcase August 2025

The latest Indie World Showcase from Nintendo for August 2025 revealed a bunch of exciting titles from independent developers that are soon on their way to Nintendo's hybrid consoles. From hotly anticipated games like Mina the Hollower to underrated ones like Glaciered, there is something for every kind of gamer.
In this article, we have provided the full list of all games revealed at the latest Indie World Showcase event for August 2025. Read on to know more.
Every game shown at the Nintendo Indie World Showcase August 2025
These games will either release on the latest Nintendo Switch 2 system, its predecessor, the Nintendo Switch platform, or in some cases, both:
- Mina the Hollower – Nintendo Switch (Demo Available Today, October 31, 2025)
- Well Dweller – Nintendo Switch (2026)
- Neverway – Nintendo Switch (2026)
- Herdling – Nintendo Switch (August 21, 2025)
- Is This Seat Taken? – Nintendo Switch (Available Today)
- Little Kitty, Big City update – Nintendo Switch (2025)
- Content Warning – Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch (2026)
- Ball x Pit – Nintendo Switch 2 (Fall 2025) and Nintendo Switch (October 15, 2025)
- Ultimate Sheep Raccoon – Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch (Winter 2025)
- Glaciered – Nintendo Switch 2 (Timed console exclusive, Holiday 2025)
- Winter Burrow – Nintendo Switch (Winter 2025)
- Undusted: Letters from the Past – Nintendo Switch (October 2025)
- Tiny Bookshop – Nintendo Switch (Available Today)
- Caves of Qud – Nintendo Switch (Winter 2025)
- Strange Antiquities – Nintendo Switch (September 17, 2025)
- OPUS: Prism Peak – Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch 2 (Fall 2025)
- Go-Go Town! – Nintendo Switch (Spring 2026)
- UFO 50 – Nintendo Switch (Available Today)
Overall, while there were some solid reveals, this showcase will no doubt disappoint many fans due to the absence of hotly anticipated heavy-hitters like Hollow Knight: Silksong. That said, those who missed out on the showcase and want to check out the gameplay for the various games featured on the live stream can do so via the video embed below.
