All Battlefield 6 rewards in BF 2042 Battlepass and how to get them

By Sankalpa Das
Published Aug 18, 2025 18:37 GMT
Road to Battlefield key art.
Road to Battlefield Battlepass in BF 2042 (Image via EA)

BF 2042 has just received a major update 9.2.0, packing plenty of new content even for Battlefield 6. Most items in the unexpected update are targeted towards long-time fans and veterans. It includes various cosmetics inspired by older titles from the franchise, as well as a popular Battlefield V map. Moreover, new Battlefield 6 rewards are obtainable from Battlefield 2042's latest update at no cost.

This article explains how to acquire Battlefield 6 rewards in Battlefield 2042's free battle pass.

Road to Battlefield Battlepass: All Battlefield 6 rewards

With the latest BF 2042 update 9.2.0, a new, free battle pass has been introduced. It is titled Road to Battlefield to commemorate the success of BF6 Open Beta and the upcoming release of the same game in October 2025.

Six tiers in this pass include rewards for EA's upcoming entry, BF6. These rewards will become available as soon as the game launches on October 10, 2025, provided you have acquired them in the Road to Battlefield Battlepass of BF 2042.

Here are the Battlefield 6 rewards available from the BF 2042 Road to Battlefield Battlepass:

  • Bridge Between Nations Specialist Skin
  • Western Front Weapon Skin
  • Muller Weapon Skin
  • Aurora Vehicle Skin
  • Blackburn Vehicle Skin
  • Commander Soldier Skin
  • Sovereign Soldier Skin

Note that there are 28 BF6 rewards to be obtained. The tiers that feature the BF6 rewards are:

  • Tier 8
  • Tier 19
  • Tier 30
  • Tier 40
  • Tier 49
  • Tier 60

Obtaining the Road to Battlefield Battlepass rewards

All of these items can be acquired by playing BF 2042 for the duration of the battle pass, which is August 18, 2025, to October 7, 2025. During this period, a total of 60 free tiers of rewards will be obtainable.

Iwo Jima is now in BF 2042 (Image via EA)

Among the 60 rewards, over 50 items are inspired by games like Battlefield 1, Battlefield V, Battlefield Bad Company 2, Battlefield 3, and Battlefield 4. Some of the tiers in the Road to Battlefield Battlepass for BF 2042 offer multiple rewards. All of this makes it a good time to put some hours in BF 2042 and get free loot.

About the author
Sankalpa Das

Sankalpa Das

Twitter icon

Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.

Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.

In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
