All Battlefield 6 rewards in BF 2042 Battlepass and how to get them

BF 2042 has just received a major update 9.2.0, packing plenty of new content even for Battlefield 6. Most items in the unexpected update are targeted towards long-time fans and veterans. It includes various cosmetics inspired by older titles from the franchise, as well as a popular Battlefield V map. Moreover, new Battlefield 6 rewards are obtainable from Battlefield 2042's latest update at no cost.This article explains how to acquire Battlefield 6 rewards in Battlefield 2042's free battle pass.Road to Battlefield Battlepass: All Battlefield 6 rewardsWith the latest BF 2042 update 9.2.0, a new, free battle pass has been introduced. It is titled Road to Battlefield to commemorate the success of BF6 Open Beta and the upcoming release of the same game in October 2025.Six tiers in this pass include rewards for EA's upcoming entry, BF6. These rewards will become available as soon as the game launches on October 10, 2025, provided you have acquired them in the Road to Battlefield Battlepass of BF 2042. Here are the Battlefield 6 rewards available from the BF 2042 Road to Battlefield Battlepass:Bridge Between Nations Specialist SkinWestern Front Weapon SkinMuller Weapon SkinAurora Vehicle SkinBlackburn Vehicle SkinCommander Soldier SkinSovereign Soldier SkinNote that there are 28 BF6 rewards to be obtained. The tiers that feature the BF6 rewards are:Tier 8Tier 19Tier 30Tier 40Tier 49Tier 60Obtaining the Road to Battlefield Battlepass rewardsAll of these items can be acquired by playing BF 2042 for the duration of the battle pass, which is August 18, 2025, to October 7, 2025. During this period, a total of 60 free tiers of rewards will be obtainable.Iwo Jima is now in BF 2042 (Image via EA)Among the 60 rewards, over 50 items are inspired by games like Battlefield 1, Battlefield V, Battlefield Bad Company 2, Battlefield 3, and Battlefield 4. Some of the tiers in the Road to Battlefield Battlepass for BF 2042 offer multiple rewards. All of this makes it a good time to put some hours in BF 2042 and get free loot.