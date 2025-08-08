Best LMG loadout to use in Battlefield 6

We are witnessing a massive surge of gamers trying out the Battlefield 6 Open Beta, even during its Early Access period. Veteran Battlefield players, as well as newcomers, are exploring the various classes and weapon categories in the new shooter from EA. A major change to these signature weapon categories is the switch of LMGs to the Support (Medic) class and SMGs to the Engineer class. This has urged players who used to main Medic in older Battlefield titles to put together an LMG build for the BF6 Open Beta.
With that in mind, in this article, we have tried to outline the best possible loadout for LMGs in the Battlefield 6 Open Beta.
Note: Certain parts of the article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Best LMG in Battlefield 6 Open Beta
With 250,000 players waiting in the queue and several thousand more already playing, Battlefield 6 has been experiencing a high player count even in its Early Access stage. Players have been eagerly trying out EA's latest offering, testing all the different classes and taking vehicles for a spin. Infantry players who are accustomed to maining Medic, however, are trying out a new weapon category as their signature option.
Among the two available LMGs in the BF6 Open Beta, the L110 stands out as a better option, thanks to its firing rate and magazine size. Even in the stock condition, the L110 outshines the KTS100 MKB in terms of pure lethality and suppression power.
And, with LMGs now as their signature weapons, Support units are discouraged from playing aggressively, as these weapons are weak in quick, close-range gunfights. Instead, the LMG allows the Support class to bunker in objectives and provide suppression fire for their teammates.
Best L110 loadout in Battlefield 6 Open Beta
Now, let us go over an LMG build that promotes defensive play, allows flexibility for medium- or long-range engagements, and has the potential to suppress enemies for 15 seconds or more continuously:
- Muzzle: Linear Compensator (10 AP)
- Barrel: 465mm LB (10 AP)
- Underbarrel: Folding Vertical (10 AP)
- Magazine: 200RND Belt Box (55 AP)
- Ammunition: Tungsten Core (5 AP)
- Scope: BF-2M 3.00X / SU-123 1.25X (10 AP) (preference)
Also read: Best Carbine loadout to use in BF 6
With this loadout, the L110 LMG has the following stats and attributes:
- Hipfire - 28
- Precision - 41
- Control - 51
- Mobility - 21
- Reload Time - 6.500 s
- Muzzle Velocity - 975 m/s
- ADS Time in - 500 ms
- Headshot Multiplier - x1.35
The L110 LMG loadout outlined above features good precision, even at long ranges, along with manageable recoil. This enables Supports to provide suppressive fire at long ranges and take down unsuspecting opponents. However, the extremely high reload time can leave the player vulnerable, so playing alongside teammates is advised.
We have some more articles on Battlefield 6 here:
- Will BF6 be available on Xbox Game Pass?
- All modes in BF6 Open Beta
- BF6 Open Beta Week 1 challenges: All rewards and how to get them
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.