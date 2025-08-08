Best LMG loadout to use in Battlefield 6

We are witnessing a massive surge of gamers trying out the Battlefield 6 Open Beta, even during its Early Access period. Veteran Battlefield players, as well as newcomers, are exploring the various classes and weapon categories in the new shooter from EA. A major change to these signature weapon categories is the switch of LMGs to the Support (Medic) class and SMGs to the Engineer class. This has urged players who used to main Medic in older Battlefield titles to put together an LMG build for the BF6 Open Beta.

Ad

With that in mind, in this article, we have tried to outline the best possible loadout for LMGs in the Battlefield 6 Open Beta.

Note: Certain parts of the article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Best LMG in Battlefield 6 Open Beta

With 250,000 players waiting in the queue and several thousand more already playing, Battlefield 6 has been experiencing a high player count even in its Early Access stage. Players have been eagerly trying out EA's latest offering, testing all the different classes and taking vehicles for a spin. Infantry players who are accustomed to maining Medic, however, are trying out a new weapon category as their signature option.

Ad

Trending

The L110 LMG in Battlefield 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Among the two available LMGs in the BF6 Open Beta, the L110 stands out as a better option, thanks to its firing rate and magazine size. Even in the stock condition, the L110 outshines the KTS100 MKB in terms of pure lethality and suppression power.

Ad

And, with LMGs now as their signature weapons, Support units are discouraged from playing aggressively, as these weapons are weak in quick, close-range gunfights. Instead, the LMG allows the Support class to bunker in objectives and provide suppression fire for their teammates.

Best L110 loadout in Battlefield 6 Open Beta

Now, let us go over an LMG build that promotes defensive play, allows flexibility for medium- or long-range engagements, and has the potential to suppress enemies for 15 seconds or more continuously:

Ad

Muzzle : Linear Compensator (10 AP)

: Linear Compensator (10 AP) Barrel : 465mm LB (10 AP)

: 465mm LB (10 AP) Underbarrel : Folding Vertical (10 AP)

: Folding Vertical (10 AP) Magazine : 200RND Belt Box (55 AP)

: 200RND Belt Box (55 AP) Ammunition : Tungsten Core (5 AP)

: Tungsten Core (5 AP) Scope: BF-2M 3.00X / SU-123 1.25X (10 AP) (preference)

Also read: Best Carbine loadout to use in BF 6

Stats of the L110 LMG loadout (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

With this loadout, the L110 LMG has the following stats and attributes:

Ad

Hipfire - 28

- 28 Precision - 41

- 41 Control - 51

- 51 Mobility - 21

- 21 Reload Time - 6.500 s

6.500 s Muzzle Velocity - 975 m/s

975 m/s ADS Time in - 500 ms

500 ms Headshot Multiplier - x1.35

The L110 LMG loadout outlined above features good precision, even at long ranges, along with manageable recoil. This enables Supports to provide suppressive fire at long ranges and take down unsuspecting opponents. However, the extremely high reload time can leave the player vulnerable, so playing alongside teammates is advised.

Ad

We have some more articles on Battlefield 6 here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.