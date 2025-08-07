Best Carbine loadout to use in Battlefield 6

The Carbines in Battlefield 6 are not a signature weapon for any of the classes. However, they offer a good balance of lethality at medium range, along with run-and-gun prowess. There are a total of three Carbines in BF6 Open Beta. Among them, one particular gun stands out due to its versatile nature and easy availability.
This article will go over the best Carbine to use in Battlefield 6 Open Beta, and an optimal loadout for it.
Please note: Certain parts of the article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.
Best Carbine in Battlefield 6 Open Beta
Early access for BF6 went live a few hours ago, and fans are waiting in queues of up to 250,000 players to get in and try their hands at the latest that the franchise has to offer. During this playtime, fans have been trying out various weapon categories. Among them, the Carbine stands out as one that does not offer Signature perks, but is lethal enough to outshine Assault Rifles and SMGs.
The best Carbine to use in BF6 Open Beta is the M4A1, which unlocks at player career level 2. It features a robust design, with decent ADS times and damage that helps bolster its position as a strong run-and-gun weapon. When equipped with the attachments mentioned below, it features a decent-sized magazine, has ample hip-fire accuracy, and a low sprint-to-shoot delay.
Let us take a look at the best M4A1 loadout in Battlefield 6 Open Beta:
- Muzzle - Compensated Brake (20 AP)
- Barrel - 12.5" Mid (10 AP)
- Underbarrel - 6H64 Vertical (25 AP)
- Magazine - 36RND Magazine (15 AP)
- Ammunition - Tungsten Core (5 AP)
- Ergonomics - Improved Mag Catch (5 AP)
- Scope - Mini Flex 1.00X (10 AP)
- Accessory - 5 MW Green (10 AP)
With this loadout, the M4A1 Carbine features the following stats:
- Hipfire - 62
- Precision - 32
- Control - 47
- Mobility - 55
- Reload Time - 2.039 s
- Muzzle Velocity - 630 m/s
- ADS Time in - 200 ms
- Headshot Multiplier - x1.35
The high hipfire accuracy and mobility make this Carbine the best in its class for BF6 Open Beta. Although the ADS and reload times are not extremely low, they offer a good balance, which benefits both an aggressive and a defensive player.
