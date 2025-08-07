All maps in Battlefield 6 Open Beta

The first week of the Battlefield 6 Open Beta Early Access is now live, and the reception has been massive so far. With all the hype around it, players might be curious to know everything about the weapons, maps, and more. One thing worth noting is that not all maps will be available during the beta phase.

That being said, here’s everything you need to know about the map pool in Battlefield 6 Open Beta.

Battlefield 6 Open Beta map pool explained

According to the official blog, Battlefield 6 will feature nine maps when it fully launches on October 10, 2025. However, during the Open Beta, the map pool is slightly limited.

Open Beta dates and map pool (Image via Electronic Arts)

Weekend 1 (August 9, 2025, to August 10, 2025)

During the first weekend of the open beta, three maps will be available:

Iberian Offensive

Liberation Peak

Siege of Cairo

Weekend 2 (August 14, 2025, to August 17, 2025)

In the second phase, developers will add the Empire State map to the list of maps that can be accessed.

All the Battlefield 6 maps at launch

Here’s a breakdown of all nine confirmed maps that will be featured in the final version of the game:

Siege of Cairo: This map is set in the heart of Cairo and delivers intense urban combat. Players will battle through narrow alleyways, ruins, and open streets while tanks roam the area.

This map is set in the heart of Cairo and delivers intense urban combat. Players will battle through narrow alleyways, ruins, and open streets while tanks roam the area. Iberian Offensive: This map is located in Gibraltar and blends urban warfare with destruction-focused gameplay. It features flanking routes, rooftop battles, and crumbling structures all around.

This map is located in Gibraltar and blends urban warfare with destruction-focused gameplay. It features flanking routes, rooftop battles, and crumbling structures all around. Liberation Peak: Set in the mountains of Tajikistan, it is one of the largest maps in the game and features a rocky terrain that is ideal for vehicle warfare.

Set in the mountains of Tajikistan, it is one of the largest maps in the game and features a rocky terrain that is ideal for vehicle warfare. Empire State: This is an infantry-only map set in the streets of Brooklyn, New York. It primarily focuses on close-range combat.

This is an infantry-only map set in the streets of Brooklyn, New York. It primarily focuses on close-range combat. Operation Firestorm: This is a fan-favorite from Battlefield 3 that features oil fields engulfed in flames. It offers a mix of long-range combat and chaotic vehicle battles.

This is a fan-favorite from Battlefield 3 that features oil fields engulfed in flames. It offers a mix of long-range combat and chaotic vehicle battles. Saints Quarter: An urban map located in Old Town Gibraltar. It is designed for fast-paced, close-quarters fights around a central fountain and has a lot of destructible structures.

An urban map located in Old Town Gibraltar. It is designed for fast-paced, close-quarters fights around a central fountain and has a lot of destructible structures. New Sobek City: Set on the outskirts of Cairo, this map combines open desert warfare with tight construction sites.

Set on the outskirts of Cairo, this map combines open desert warfare with tight construction sites. Mirak Valley: This is the largest map of the game and includes every type of vehicle. There are massive open zones that are ideal for long-range combat and tank warfare.

This is the largest map of the game and includes every type of vehicle. There are massive open zones that are ideal for long-range combat and tank warfare. Manhattan Bridge: This map features a battle on the iconic bridge in New York City, featuring a mix of close-range combat and air combat as well.

That's everything you need to know about the map pool in Battlefield 6.

