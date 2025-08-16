Battlefield 6 Open Beta receives update to enable DLSS/DLAA

Battlefield 6 Open Beta developers have recently confirmed that the issue with the DLSS/DLAA options not being visible within the game has been fixed. The devs created an X post on the official communications account replying to a previous post about enabling the Nvidia feature for the game’s Open Beta phase. It is one of the more important options for fans trying out the game in the beta period, as it can potentially provide a smoother gameplay experience.This article will highlight Battlefield 6 Open Beta receiving the DLSS/DLAA option in-game.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.How to turn on DLSS/DLAA for Battlefield 6 Open BetaA recent X post by @BattlefieldComm outlined that the DLSS/DLAA option for Battlefield 6 Open Beta should be visible for all players. However, if the visibility problem persists, fans can try out the following solutions suggested in the post:Exit all applications on your PC and perform a reboot. Boot up Battlefield 6 Open Beta after the system restarts.Restarting the Nvidia App is another method that you can try. In case this does not work, you might want to try reinstalling the software.If in-game, you may need to close the game and reopen it for the settings to appear in the settings menu.Also read: Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 2 rewards and challengesIt is important to note that some players may even get small patches throughout the beta phase of the game that solve underlying problems.DLSS/DLAA are important for games like Battlefield 6, as they can be quite demanding and put a lot of load on the hardware. Turning on these options can increase your game’s image quality with real-time results and boost your FPS numbers. However, players may want to check the overall performance of the game with these settings enabled, as it may lead to some problems during fast-paced combat situations.Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.How to turn on Compass in Battlefield 6Battlefield 6 open beta end time for all regionsHow to change sensitivity in Battlefield 6Battlefield 6 DirectX error: Possible fixes and reasons