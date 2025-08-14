Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 2 rewards and challenges

Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 2 is currently live, and it introduces a few new challenges that differ from those released during Weekend 1; however, players can check and increase their progress for both in the next few days. All rewards exclusive to these two stages of the Open Beta will be available when the game releases on October 10, 2025.

This article goes over all the challenges and rewards for the Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 2.

Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 2: Challenges and rewards explained

From August 14 to August 17, 2025, players can complete both lists of challenges from Weekend 1 and Weekend 2. Doing so will provide them with various rewards. Here are the three new challenges for Weekend 2:

Capture Flags x42 - War Machine vehicle skin

vehicle skin Get Kills or Assists x200 - Bat Company Dog Tag

Dog Tag Sectors Captured in Breakthrough or Rush x15 - Dominion weapon package

Challenges for Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

The rewards for both Open Beta Weekends will be available as soon as the game releases. Note that the progress of the challenges from Weekend 1 will resume in Weekend 2.

Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 2 offers a few new game modes and one new map. This adds some variety to the list of maps in the Open Beta and showcases the game's graphical fidelity. New game modes like Squad Deathmatch and Rush allow players to fight Pax Armata in small-scale settings.

Also read: Best graphics settings for Battlefield 6 Open Beta

Custom Search feature in Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

There is also a new Custom Search feature in the Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 2 that allows players to look for specific game modes and maps. This allows them to experience all the newest additions of this weekend without getting queued into maps already present in Weekend 1.

