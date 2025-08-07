Best graphics settings for Battlefield 6 Open Beta

The best graphics settings for the Battlefield 6 Open Beta will allow players to play the game smoothly. The Open Beta was released on August 9, 2025, for a limited period, giving gamers a chance to test the features early before the official launch. Battlefield 6 is the latest title in the series and runs on EA's Frostbite engine, thereby providing stunning visuals.

However, understanding the optimal graphic options is essential for maintaining smooth gameplay while balancing visual quality and detail. This article lists the best graphics settings for the Battlefield 6 Open Beta.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. The settings may vary for every individual due to differences in system specifications.

Recommended graphics settings for Battlefield 6 Open Beta

The graphic settings for the Battlefield 6 Open Beta are tweaked to maximize FPS without sacrificing visual quality. These options were tested on a system with an Nvidia RTX 3060 (12 GB), Ryzen 5 5600, and 32 GB RAM. They are optimized for low to mid-tier systems where FPS is the main focus, so players might see a slight drop in visuals.

Here are the ideal settings to choose for the Battlefield 6 Open Beta.

Battlefield 6 Open Beta settings tab (Image via Electronic Arts/Sportskeeda Gaming)

Graphics

Graphic Quality : Custom

: Custom Brightness : 59

: 59 Sharpness: 50

Advanced options

Fixed Resolution Scale : 100

: 100 Frame Rate Limiter : Set to maximum refresh rate supported by your display (120, 144, 240)

: Set to maximum refresh rate supported by your display (120, 144, 240) Nvidia Reflex Low Latency : Enabled + Boost

: Enabled + Boost Upscaling Technique : Nvidia DLSS / AMD FSR

: Nvidia DLSS / AMD FSR Upscaling Quality : Ultra Performance

: Ultra Performance Nvidia Frame Generation : Off

: Off Future Frame Rendering: Off

Off Performance Overlay: On

Camera settings

Field of View : 105-110

: 105-110 Vehicle 3rd Person Field of View : 83

: 83 Weapon Field of View : Wide

: Wide World Motion Blur : 0

: 0 Weapon Motion Blur : 0

: 0 Camera Shake Amount : 20

: 20 Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Vignette : Off

: Off Film Grain: Off

Display

Fullscreen Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Fullscreen Device : Preferred monitor with high refresh rate

: Preferred monitor with high refresh rate Fullscreen Resolution : Native (1920 X 1080 P)

: Native (1920 X 1080 P) Aspect Ratio : Auto

: Auto Refresh Rate : Maximum Hz of your monitor

: Maximum Hz of your monitor Vertical Sync: Off

Graphic settings

Texture Quality: High

High Texture Filtering : High

: High Mesh Quality : Low

: Low Terrain Quality : Medium

: Medium Undergrowth Quality : Low

: Low Effects Quality : Low

: Low Volumetric Quality : Low

: Low Lighting Quality : Low

: Low Local Light & Shadow Quality : Low

& : Low Sun Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Shadow Filtering: PCF

PCF Reflection Quality : Low

: Low Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Post Processing Quality : Low

: Low Screen Space AO & GI : Off

: Off High Fidelity Objects Amount: Medium

The best graphics settings for the Battlefield 6 Open Beta can be tweaked according to personal preference. If there is lag or you're facing issues with the graphics, try the game in the practice range and change the options until you find the best settings.

These settings are subject to change as the game is still in Beta — the options might not be optimal for the global release version of Battlefield 6.

That concludes our guide on the best graphics settings for the Battlefield 6 Open Beta.

