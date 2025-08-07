Best graphics settings for Battlefield 6 Open Beta

The best graphics settings for the Battlefield 6 Open Beta will allow players to play the game smoothly. The Open Beta was released on August 9, 2025, for a limited period, giving gamers a chance to test the features early before the official launch. Battlefield 6 is the latest title in the series and runs on EA's Frostbite engine, thereby providing stunning visuals.
However, understanding the optimal graphic options is essential for maintaining smooth gameplay while balancing visual quality and detail. This article lists the best graphics settings for the Battlefield 6 Open Beta.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. The settings may vary for every individual due to differences in system specifications.
Recommended graphics settings for Battlefield 6 Open Beta
The graphic settings for the Battlefield 6 Open Beta are tweaked to maximize FPS without sacrificing visual quality. These options were tested on a system with an Nvidia RTX 3060 (12 GB), Ryzen 5 5600, and 32 GB RAM. They are optimized for low to mid-tier systems where FPS is the main focus, so players might see a slight drop in visuals.
Here are the ideal settings to choose for the Battlefield 6 Open Beta.
Graphics
- Graphic Quality: Custom
- Brightness: 59
- Sharpness: 50
Advanced options
- Fixed Resolution Scale: 100
- Frame Rate Limiter: Set to maximum refresh rate supported by your display (120, 144, 240)
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost
- Upscaling Technique: Nvidia DLSS / AMD FSR
- Upscaling Quality: Ultra Performance
- Nvidia Frame Generation: Off
- Future Frame Rendering: Off
- Performance Overlay: On
Camera settings
- Field of View: 105-110
- Vehicle 3rd Person Field of View: 83
- Weapon Field of View: Wide
- World Motion Blur: 0
- Weapon Motion Blur: 0
- Camera Shake Amount: 20
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Vignette: Off
- Film Grain: Off
Display
- Fullscreen Mode: Fullscreen
- Fullscreen Device: Preferred monitor with high refresh rate
- Fullscreen Resolution: Native (1920 X 1080 P)
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- Refresh Rate: Maximum Hz of your monitor
- Vertical Sync: Off
Graphic settings
- Texture Quality: High
- Texture Filtering: High
- Mesh Quality: Low
- Terrain Quality: Medium
- Undergrowth Quality: Low
- Effects Quality: Low
- Volumetric Quality: Low
- Lighting Quality: Low
- Local Light & Shadow Quality: Low
- Sun Shadow Quality: Low
- Shadow Filtering: PCF
- Reflection Quality: Low
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- Post Processing Quality: Low
- Screen Space AO & GI: Off
- High Fidelity Objects Amount: Medium
The best graphics settings for the Battlefield 6 Open Beta can be tweaked according to personal preference. If there is lag or you're facing issues with the graphics, try the game in the practice range and change the options until you find the best settings.
These settings are subject to change as the game is still in Beta — the options might not be optimal for the global release version of Battlefield 6.
That concludes our guide on the best graphics settings for the Battlefield 6 Open Beta.
