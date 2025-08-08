Battlefield 6 infinite loading screen error: Possible fixes, reasons

A Battlefield 6 infinite loading screen error is currently plaguing the Open Beta phase of the new FPS title from EA. The issue is that the game sometimes gets stuck on the loading screen and doesn't take you into the match or back to the main menu. This often occurs while loading up a Conquest match, specifically for the Siege of Cairo map.

The developers have already acknowledged the issue and are working on a solution. In the meantime, players can implement a few possible fixes themselves to try to resolve the Battlefield 6 infinite loading screen error, which we have outlined in this article.

Note: The solutions provided in the article are workarounds and may not work for everyone. If they don't resolve the issue, players are recommended to wait for the official fix.

Battlefield 6 infinite loading screen error: Possible reasons and fixes

The Battlefield 6 Open Beta phase started on August 7, 2025, with Early Access, allowing several players from around the world to experience the game. However, numerous issues have been plaguing the experience, such as crashing errors on PC. The good news is that, as mentioned earlier, the developers acknowledged the loading screen error on August 8, 2025, via their X handle. The glitch is currently under investigation and should be fixed soon.

Battlefield Comms @BattlefieldComm Our team has been investigating reports of an infinite loading screen sometimes occurring when matchmaking into Siege of Cairo while playing Conquest. We've identified the cause and are performing server restarts to resolve this. These restarts will not affect players currently

That said, here are some possible fixes that you can try out in the meantime, and why they might work.

1) Restart the system

Battlefield 6 is still in its Open Beta phase. Some irregularities are normal, and many are likely to occur still. The game may hang or be unable to process assets while loading. This could result in it being stuck at the loading screen.

Restarting your entire system is a tried-and-tested method that often works for similar issues. Here's what you need to do:

Shut down the game by pressing Alt + F4.

If that doesn't work, you may press Ctrl + Alt + Del to open up the Task Manager. From there, you can pick Battlefield 6 and click on End Task.

Additionally, shut down any applications exerting load on the system and using unnecessary overlays

Once the game has been shut down completely, restart your PC.

Then return to the game and try to run the match again.

This should likely fix the problem and allow you to enter your match. It's important to note that the Battlefield 6 infinite loading screen error isn't persistent and can often be fixed quickly. The catch is that it may reappear at any point in time.

2) Verify game files

BF6 Steam settings (Image via Valve)

Downloading corrupt game files from Steam is common and can happen to just about anyone. The good news is that you don't need to delete and reinstall the whole game. You can just verify and replace the corrupt game files by following these steps:

Go to Steam and log in if you haven't already.

Next, from your Game Library, find Battlefield 6 and right-click on it.

Go to Properties>Installed Files>Verify the integrity of game files.

This will start a short process as Steam goes through all the game files associated with BF6. Once done, it will automatically detect and replace any faulty files with new ones. This can help you tackle the Battlefield 6 infinite loading screen error in-game.

3) Update GPU drivers

Outdated GPU drivers can cause significant issues for games with complex graphics, like Battlefield 6. Fortunately, you can quickly update your graphics drivers with these simple steps:

For Nvidia: Go to the Nvidia app and click on the Drivers tab. From here, select the Game Ready Driver option and then update it.

Go to the Nvidia app and click on the Drivers tab. From here, select the Game Ready Driver option and then update it. For AMD: Go to AMD Software: Adrenaline Edition and check for updates. The software will suggest software updates, and you can download the necessary ones.

This simple GPU driver update can help you fix the Battlefield 6 infinite loading screen error quickly.

That covers all the possible fixes you can try to resolve the Battlefield 6 infinite loading screen error during the game's Open Beta phase. For more such informative guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

