Battlefield 6 Open Beta already has cheaters within a day of its release

Battlefield 6 Open Beta early access went live yesterday, and the game already has cheaters running around. In a video posted by content creator @ItsHapa, it can be seen that a cheater is showing their point of view in the game. The content creator states,&quot;CONFIRMED: Cheats are already working in Battlefield 6. This footage proves CHEATS are FULLY FUNCTIONAL on Day 1 of Early Access Beta.&quot;Open Beta for everyone will go live on August 9, and there will also be a Weekend 2 for the Battlefield 6 Beta before the game releases in October. However, cheaters in the game within a day of early access surely raise concern. Read on to learn more about the situation below.Does Battlefield 6 have anti-cheat?As revealed earlier by EA, Battlefield 6 has kernel-level anti-cheat, and the game also requires players to secure boot their PC. The latest &quot;Javelin&quot; anti-cheat system is supposedly a better version of what was in the previous titles.It's not news that Battlefield has always had issues with cheaters. In older titles, you might find some even if you play now. Given that the situation with cheaters is pretty serious, EA has forced players to secure boot their PC with TPM 2.0. However, the beta seems to have cheaters even then.The only good thing about players finding cheaters in the game right now is that Battlefield 6 is still in its beta stage, which means EA will have enough time to strengthen the anti-cheat before the game launches on October 10. Previously, we've seen Call of Duty suffer with cheaters and a massive decline in the player base. Battlefield 6's Open Beta early access is a massive success, as more than 350,000 players joined the game, which is the most in the franchise's history. We can only hope that the situation will improve as soon as possible.Check out our other news and guides related to Battlefield 6:All maps in Battlefield 6 Open BetaHow to unlock all weapons in Battlefield 6 Open BetaBattlefield 6 Open Beta Week 1 challenges: All rewards and how to get them