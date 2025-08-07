How to unlock all weapons in Battlefield 6 Open Beta

The Battlefield 6 Open Beta is currently live as part of the Early Access phase and will be open to the community in the coming weekend. The game contains a long list of weapons, gear, equipment, and gadgets that can help fans get into the frontlines and hold their own against enemy combatants, heavy vehicles, and even aerial attacks. Your loadout is the primary line of defense for you, and so you need to pick your weapons carefully when deploying to the playing area.This article will highlight the unlock criteria for all weapons in the Battlefield 6 Open Beta.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.Battlefield 6 Open Beta: All weapons and how to unlockHere is a quick overview that you can use to unlock all weapons in Battlefield 6 Open Beta:Assault RiflesNVO-228E: Career Rank 5.B36A4: Career Rank 20.M433: Unlocked by default.CarbinesM4A1: Career Rank 2.AK-205: Career Rank 10.M417 A2: Career Rank 15.SMGsSGX: Unlocked by default.PW7A2: Career Rank 13.LMGsL110: Unlocked by default.KTS100 MK8: Career Rank 7.DMRsM39 EMR: Career Rank 3.SVK- 8.6: Career Rank 17.Sniper rifleM2010 ESR: Unlocked by default.ShotgunM87A1: Unlocked by default.SidearmP18: Unlocked by default.Melee knifeKBR Mark II: Unlocked by default.Also read: All weapons in Battlefield 6 Open BetaIt is important to note that this list contains weapons and only the ones included in the current Battlefield 6 Open Beta. The developers may include more weapons alongside gameplay content in future updates. Newer guns would also likely arrive with different unlock criteria and may even be associated directly with challenges or tasks.The weapons included in the beta are either unlocked by default or can be acquired by grinding the game and increasing the Career Rank of the user’s account. It can also act as a simple incentive for the player base to playtest the game for longer durations and help the devs thoroughly monitor the game’s performance.Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.All maps in Battlefield 6 Open BetaAll classes in Battlefield 6 explained (Open Beta)Battlefield 6 crashing on PC error: Possible fixes, reasonsHow to get Razer Battlefield 6 early access codesBattlefield 6 Open Beta Twitch drops: How to still get early access, all rewards, and more