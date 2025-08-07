How to unlock all weapons in Battlefield 6 Open Beta

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Aug 07, 2025 08:04 GMT
Battlefield 6 Open Beta all weapon unlock criteria explored (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

The Battlefield 6 Open Beta is currently live as part of the Early Access phase and will be open to the community in the coming weekend. The game contains a long list of weapons, gear, equipment, and gadgets that can help fans get into the frontlines and hold their own against enemy combatants, heavy vehicles, and even aerial attacks. Your loadout is the primary line of defense for you, and so you need to pick your weapons carefully when deploying to the playing area.

This article will highlight the unlock criteria for all weapons in the Battlefield 6 Open Beta.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Battlefield 6 Open Beta: All weapons and how to unlock

Here is a quick overview that you can use to unlock all weapons in Battlefield 6 Open Beta:

Assault Rifles

  • NVO-228E: Career Rank 5.
  • B36A4: Career Rank 20.
  • M433: Unlocked by default.
Carbines

  • M4A1: Career Rank 2.
  • AK-205: Career Rank 10.
  • M417 A2: Career Rank 15.

SMGs

  • SGX: Unlocked by default.
  • PW7A2: Career Rank 13.

LMGs

  • L110: Unlocked by default.
  • KTS100 MK8: Career Rank 7.

DMRs

  • M39 EMR: Career Rank 3.
  • SVK- 8.6: Career Rank 17.

Sniper rifle

  • M2010 ESR: Unlocked by default.

Shotgun

  • M87A1: Unlocked by default.

Sidearm

  • P18: Unlocked by default.

Melee knife

  • KBR Mark II: Unlocked by default.
It is important to note that this list contains weapons and only the ones included in the current Battlefield 6 Open Beta. The developers may include more weapons alongside gameplay content in future updates. Newer guns would also likely arrive with different unlock criteria and may even be associated directly with challenges or tasks.

The weapons included in the beta are either unlocked by default or can be acquired by grinding the game and increasing the Career Rank of the user’s account. It can also act as a simple incentive for the player base to playtest the game for longer durations and help the devs thoroughly monitor the game’s performance.

