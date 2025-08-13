  • home icon
  • Battlefield 6 generated $35 million revenue just from Steam pre-order

By Bhargav Ghosh
Published Aug 13, 2025 10:22 GMT
Exploring Battlefield 6 pre-order stats on Steam(Image via Electronic Arts)
Exploring Battlefield 6 pre-order stats on Steam (Image via Electronic Arts)

Battlefield 6 isn’t out until October 10, 2025, but it’s already a hit on Steam. According to fresh sales data, the game has sold over 605,000 pre-orders on the platform, raking in around $35 million before release day. And that’s just Steam, we’re not even counting PlayStation, Xbox, or EA’s own launcher.

These are huge early wins for a franchise that has had a rough few years. Once the gold standard for large-scale multiplayer FPS battles, Battlefield struggled with poor reactions for Battlefield 5 and Battlefield 2042.

Battlefield 6's Steam pre-orders alone brought around $35 million

In 2021, EA put Vince Zampella in charge of the franchise. If you don’t know the name, you know his work. He co-created Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, led the team behind Titanfall 2 and helped launch Apex Legends. When EA put him in charge of Battlefield in 2021, fans immediately paid attention.

From the start, Zampella and his team made it clear they wanted to capture the magic of Battlefield 3 and 4, the games that still define the series for many players.

The numbers from Battlefield 6’s first Open Beta weekend speak for themselves. When the game’s Steam page went live in late July 2025, wishlists quickly hit half a million, but things really took off after the multiplayer reveal trailer on July 31, which pushed that figure to 1.2 million overnight.

The momentum kept building during the August 7–11 beta, with wishlists jumping from 2.2 million to 2.44 million in just a day and eventually hitting 2.7 million by mid-August. At the same time, the game pulled in over 605,000 pre-orders on Steam, generating roughly $35 million before launch, and hit a peak of 521,079 concurrent players, which is huge for a pre-release test.

Perhaps most telling, 62% of those who wishlisted the game have also played Call of Duty in the past (compared to just 48% for Battlefield 2042), showing that EA isn’t just winning back old fans but also pulling in the broader FPS crowd.

For EA, this is a major confidence boost. After EA FC (formerly FIFA) saw its first small revenue dip in years, having Battlefield 6 start this strong is a win the company badly needed.

The second Open Beta is coming soon, and it’s going to be a key moment. If interest holds or even grows, BF6 could have one of the biggest launches in series history. But if performance dips, pre-release excitement can fade fast.

Bhargav Ghosh

Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
