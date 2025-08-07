Best controller settings for Battlefield 6 Open Beta

The open beta for Battlefield 6 is now live, and fans finally have the chance to try the game. After years of development, this title feels like a complete overhaul of the Battlefield experience with improved visuals, movement, and mechanics. With so many things added to the new game in the series, you might wonder about the optimal controller settings.On that note, here are the best controller settings that should work well for most players in the Battlefield 6 Open Beta.Battlefield 6 best controller settings exploredDo note that this article will focus on precise aim and smooth control, rather than high-sensitivity flick shots. These settings are ideal for most players as the major focus is often on stable gunplay while still reacting to enemies quickly. Keep in mind that the game is still in beta, and the settings might slightly change as the updates roll out in the future.Gameplay settingsGlobalInvert all vertical look: OffVertical look settings: All options OffHold/Toggle settings: Set all to Hold, except Infantry Sprint and Vehicle Boost (adjust based on personal preference)Double tap forward sprint: OffInteract &amp; Reload: Prioritize reloadCapture Area Outline: OnInfantryInfantry aim sensitivity: 40 (under 50 for precise aiming, over 50 for fast reactions)Infantry mouse aim sensitivity: 20Crouch toggle sprint: StandVault over sprint: OnSprint foot barfe: OnDouble tap crouch for sprint slide: OnLanding roll: OnMount breakout: InstantInvert demolition charge: OffInventory visibility: ShowVehiclesVehicle aim sensitivity: 50Vehicle mouse aim sensitivity: 20Aircraft control sensitivity: 45Helicopter control sensitivity: 45Helicopter control assists: OnVehicle aim-relative controls: OffDecouple tank turret aiming from turning: OffDecouple aiming from turning (as passenger): OffAim AssistInfantry aim assist: 100Infantry aim assist slowdown: 100Infantry aim assist zoom snap: 0Vehicle aim assist: 100Vehicle aim assist slowdown: 100Vehicle aim assist zoom snap: 0When you make all of these changes in the Gameplay section, the majority of the Controller options are already adjusted for the best experience. However, there are a few other tweaks that you can apply.Controller settingsInfantry Control SettingsInfantry aim sensitivity: 100Invert vertical look – Infantry: OffField of view: 106Uniform infantry aiming: OnZoom sensitivity coefficient: 133Infantry aim assist: 100Infantry aim assist slowdown: 100Infantry aim assist zoom snap: 0Soldier aim input curve: StandardSoldier zoom aim input curve: StandardStick input acceleration preset: StandardAiming left/right acceleration: 0MovementInfantry sprint: ToggleDouble tap forward sprint: OffSprint: L3Crouch toggle sprint: StandVault over sprint: OnSlide: - (no change)Crouch slide: AllDouble tap crouch for sprint slide: OnZoomInfantry weapon zoom: HoldZoom: L2Steady scope: HoldSteady scope: L3Vertical aim ratio: 48Vertical zoom ratio: 80Infantry zoom aim sensitivity: 100Zoom transition sensitivity smoothing: On1.25x zoom aim sensitivity: 100OtherInteract &amp; reload: Prioritize reloadSkip revive: HoldRequest revive: HoldInvert demolition charge: OffMount breakout: InstantInteracts: OffButtons: AlternateControls: DefaultInfantry control mapping: Default recommended (adjust based on personal preference)Vehicle Control SettingsYou can adjust the controls for each vehicle separately, but based on the changes we have made so far, that might not be required, and most of the vehicles should already feel smooth. However, you can still tweak them further depending on your comfort. Here are the recommended settings for all the vehicles:Buttons: DefaultVehicle Driving: DefaultControl Mapping: DefaultOther SettingsUI Control MappingThe default interface is really good, and making changes to it is not advised.Controller TuningController vibration: OffVibration intensity: 0Vibration mix preset: ImmersiveVibration mix: DefaultController Left StickCenter deadzone: 13Axial deadzone: 15Max input threshold: 100Controller Right StickCenter deadzone: 13Axial deadzone: 15Max input threshold: 100Controller L2 and R2 ButtonsL2 deadzone: 0L2 max input threshold: 100R2 deadzone: 0R2 max input threshold: 100GyroSoldier gyro button: EnabledSoldier gyro aiming mode: AlwaysVehicle gyro button: DisabledVehicle gyro aiming mode: AlwaysFlick LookSoldier flick look mode: AlwaysSoldier flick look threshold: 90Soldier flick look speed: 100Vehicle flick look mode: AlwaysVehicle flick look threshold: 90Vehicle flick look speed: 100That’s all the best controller settings for the Battlefield 6 Open beta. You may fine-tune some options depending on your personal preference, but these recommended settings offer a strong and balanced starting point for both casual and competitive players.