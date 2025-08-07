Best controller settings for Battlefield 6 Open Beta

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Aug 07, 2025 08:08 GMT
Here are the best BF6 controller settings (Image via Electronic Arts)
Here are the best BF6 controller settings (Image via Electronic Arts)

The open beta for Battlefield 6 is now live, and fans finally have the chance to try the game. After years of development, this title feels like a complete overhaul of the Battlefield experience with improved visuals, movement, and mechanics. With so many things added to the new game in the series, you might wonder about the optimal controller settings.

Ad

On that note, here are the best controller settings that should work well for most players in the Battlefield 6 Open Beta.

Battlefield 6 best controller settings explored

Do note that this article will focus on precise aim and smooth control, rather than high-sensitivity flick shots. These settings are ideal for most players as the major focus is often on stable gunplay while still reacting to enemies quickly. Keep in mind that the game is still in beta, and the settings might slightly change as the updates roll out in the future.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

Gameplay settings

Global

  • Invert all vertical look: Off
  • Vertical look settings: All options Off
  • Hold/Toggle settings: Set all to Hold, except Infantry Sprint and Vehicle Boost (adjust based on personal preference)
  • Double tap forward sprint: Off
  • Interact & Reload: Prioritize reload
  • Capture Area Outline: On

Infantry

  • Infantry aim sensitivity: 40 (under 50 for precise aiming, over 50 for fast reactions)
  • Infantry mouse aim sensitivity: 20
  • Crouch toggle sprint: Stand
  • Vault over sprint: On
  • Sprint foot barfe: On
  • Double tap crouch for sprint slide: On
  • Landing roll: On
  • Mount breakout: Instant
  • Invert demolition charge: Off
  • Inventory visibility: Show
Ad

Vehicles

  • Vehicle aim sensitivity: 50
  • Vehicle mouse aim sensitivity: 20
  • Aircraft control sensitivity: 45
  • Helicopter control sensitivity: 45
  • Helicopter control assists: On
  • Vehicle aim-relative controls: Off
  • Decouple tank turret aiming from turning: Off
  • Decouple aiming from turning (as passenger): Off

Aim Assist

  • Infantry aim assist: 100
  • Infantry aim assist slowdown: 100
  • Infantry aim assist zoom snap: 0
  • Vehicle aim assist: 100
  • Vehicle aim assist slowdown: 100
  • Vehicle aim assist zoom snap: 0

When you make all of these changes in the Gameplay section, the majority of the Controller options are already adjusted for the best experience. However, there are a few other tweaks that you can apply.

Ad

Controller settings

Infantry Control Settings

  • Infantry aim sensitivity: 100
  • Invert vertical look – Infantry: Off
  • Field of view: 106
  • Uniform infantry aiming: On
  • Zoom sensitivity coefficient: 133
  • Infantry aim assist: 100
  • Infantry aim assist slowdown: 100
  • Infantry aim assist zoom snap: 0
  • Soldier aim input curve: Standard
  • Soldier zoom aim input curve: Standard
  • Stick input acceleration preset: Standard
  • Aiming left/right acceleration: 0

Movement

  • Infantry sprint: Toggle
  • Double tap forward sprint: Off
  • Sprint: L3
  • Crouch toggle sprint: Stand
  • Vault over sprint: On
  • Slide: - (no change)
  • Crouch slide: All
  • Double tap crouch for sprint slide: On
Ad

Zoom

  • Infantry weapon zoom: Hold
  • Zoom: L2
  • Steady scope: Hold
  • Steady scope: L3
  • Vertical aim ratio: 48
  • Vertical zoom ratio: 80
  • Infantry zoom aim sensitivity: 100
  • Zoom transition sensitivity smoothing: On
  • 1.25x zoom aim sensitivity: 100

Other

  • Interact & reload: Prioritize reload
  • Skip revive: Hold
  • Request revive: Hold
  • Invert demolition charge: Off
  • Mount breakout: Instant
  • Interacts: Off
  • Buttons: Alternate
  • Controls: Default
  • Infantry control mapping: Default recommended (adjust based on personal preference)

Vehicle Control Settings

You can adjust the controls for each vehicle separately, but based on the changes we have made so far, that might not be required, and most of the vehicles should already feel smooth. However, you can still tweak them further depending on your comfort. Here are the recommended settings for all the vehicles:

Ad
  • Buttons: Default
  • Vehicle Driving: Default
  • Control Mapping: Default

Other Settings

UI Control Mapping

The default interface is really good, and making changes to it is not advised.

Controller Tuning

  • Controller vibration: Off
  • Vibration intensity: 0
  • Vibration mix preset: Immersive
  • Vibration mix: Default

Controller Left Stick

  • Center deadzone: 13
  • Axial deadzone: 15
  • Max input threshold: 100

Controller Right Stick

  • Center deadzone: 13
  • Axial deadzone: 15
  • Max input threshold: 100

Controller L2 and R2 Buttons

  • L2 deadzone: 0
  • L2 max input threshold: 100
  • R2 deadzone: 0
  • R2 max input threshold: 100
Ad

Gyro

  • Soldier gyro button: Enabled
  • Soldier gyro aiming mode: Always
  • Vehicle gyro button: Disabled
  • Vehicle gyro aiming mode: Always

Flick Look

  • Soldier flick look mode: Always
  • Soldier flick look threshold: 90
  • Soldier flick look speed: 100
  • Vehicle flick look mode: Always
  • Vehicle flick look threshold: 90
  • Vehicle flick look speed: 100

That’s all the best controller settings for the Battlefield 6 Open beta. You may fine-tune some options depending on your personal preference, but these recommended settings offer a strong and balanced starting point for both casual and competitive players.

Ad

Read more articles here:

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications