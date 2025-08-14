How to check Battlefield 6 Open Beta stats recap

EA has introduced the Battlefield 6 Open Beta stats recap. This report serves as a valuable tool for players looking to improve their gameplay skills. It allows them to track their progress in key areas such as aiming, accuracy, assists, and other key metrics. The stats showcase a player's overall performance during the first Open Beta weekend and can be shared with others.
This article guides you on how to check the Battlefield 6 Open Beta stats recap.
How can you check the Battlefield 6 Open Beta stats recap?
You can check your Battlefield 6 Open Beta stats recap by following the steps below:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
- Step 1: Visit the official Battlefield 6 Open Beta stats page. Here is the direct link - Battlefield 6 Open Beta stats.
- Step 2: Copy your EA ID and put it in the search box.
- Step 3: Click on the Search icon to get all the information.
The Battlefield 6 Open Beta stats recap displays your Kill/Death Ratio, shot accuracy, total no. of kills, total assists, total revives, total matches played, most played game mode, and much more. These figures help players identify their weaknesses and improve in those areas.
Read more: Battlefield 6 dominates Steam top seller list after pre-order went live
EA also offers the option to download a stats recap image. Players can use this to showcase their performance on social media or share it with friends.
It’s worth noting that the second Open Beta is scheduled to begin on August 14, 2025, at 3 am CT (adjusted to each player’s local time) and will run through August 17, 2025.
Check out: Battlefield 6 is bringing a brand new Kinesthetic Combat System, how does it work?
With the full launch of Battlefield 6 set for October 10, 2025, players still have plenty of time to sharpen their skills.
Check out the links below for more Battlefield 6 guides and news from Sportskeeda:
- Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 2 release countdown: Start time for all regions
- Battlefield 6 generated $35 million revenue just from Steam pre-order
- Battlefield 6 "Can't connect to EA servers" error: Possible fixes and reasons
- Best graphics settings for Battlefield 6 Open Beta
- Best controller settings for Battlefield 6 Open Beta
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.