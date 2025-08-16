Battlefield 6's biggest maps leaked by dataminers

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Aug 16, 2025 18:34 GMT
Battlefield 6 largest map size compared by dataminers (Image via Electronic Arts)
Battlefield 6 largest map size compared by dataminers (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Battlefield 6 Open Beta has nearly concluded, and it has already proven to be one of the most successful playtests ever. While a lot of information about the game is now public, most of the maps still remain a mystery. According to the official website, there will be nine playable maps upon launch. However, only four of them were available during the beta phase.

While it's already confirmed that Mirak Valley will be the biggest map in Battlefield 6, a new leak now reveals just how large it is compared to other maps in the title. Interestingly, the same leak also showcases another map which is not mentioned anywhere officially, and it's quite large as well.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the largest maps in Battlefield 6.

Note: This article is based on leaks and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Battlefield 6's Siege of Cairo map size compared to the larger ones by dataminers

The leak was shared by popular Battlefield fanpage @TheBFWire on X, who has credited @OneBattlefield for the illustration. According to them, the recreation was based on datamined files originally posted by an anonymous Reddit user u/Happysufigeee.

The comparison image highlights the sizes of the Siege of Cairo, Eastwood, and Mirak Valley. From the image, it looks like Mirak is nearly triple the size of the Siege. The official description of Mirak Valley on the website reads:

"A prime destination for all-out warfare, Mirak Valley is the largest map at launch–a massive war-torn landscape filled with every type of vehicle."
Interestingly, Eastwood is not mentioned anywhere on the official website, and the report by u/Happysufigeee suggests that it will be arriving after Season 1. The illustration by the leakers suggests it is double the size of the Siege of Cairo map. For now, there are no official hints that Eastwood is part of the game.

That’s everything revealed by the datamined leak so far. If it proves to be accurate, players can expect some of the biggest and most diverse maps in the series so far.

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
