Battlefield 6's biggest maps leaked by dataminers

The Battlefield 6 Open Beta has nearly concluded, and it has already proven to be one of the most successful playtests ever. While a lot of information about the game is now public, most of the maps still remain a mystery. According to the official website, there will be nine playable maps upon launch. However, only four of them were available during the beta phase.While it's already confirmed that Mirak Valley will be the biggest map in Battlefield 6, a new leak now reveals just how large it is compared to other maps in the title. Interestingly, the same leak also showcases another map which is not mentioned anywhere officially, and it's quite large as well.On that note, here's everything you need to know about the largest maps in Battlefield 6.Note: This article is based on leaks and should be taken with a pinch of salt.Battlefield 6's Siege of Cairo map size compared to the larger ones by dataminersThe leak was shared by popular Battlefield fanpage @TheBFWire on X, who has credited @OneBattlefield for the illustration. According to them, the recreation was based on datamined files originally posted by an anonymous Reddit user u/Happysufigeee.The comparison image highlights the sizes of the Siege of Cairo, Eastwood, and Mirak Valley. From the image, it looks like Mirak is nearly triple the size of the Siege. The official description of Mirak Valley on the website reads:&quot;A prime destination for all-out warfare, Mirak Valley is the largest map at launch–a massive war-torn landscape filled with every type of vehicle.&quot;Interestingly, Eastwood is not mentioned anywhere on the official website, and the report by u/Happysufigeee suggests that it will be arriving after Season 1. The illustration by the leakers suggests it is double the size of the Siege of Cairo map. For now, there are no official hints that Eastwood is part of the game.That’s everything revealed by the datamined leak so far. If it proves to be accurate, players can expect some of the biggest and most diverse maps in the series so far.Read more related articles here:BF6 devs acknowledge ongoing matchmaking issue in Open BetaBF6 Open Beta Twitch drops: How to still get early access, all rewards, and moreBF6 vs Black Ops 7: Which AAA FPS you should be most excited for?