Battlefield 6 Open Beta Twitch drops: How to still get early access, all rewards, and more

All Battlefield 6 Open Beta Twitch drops have been revealed. By watching the Twitch stream of your favorite players playing the Open Beta, you can now earn exclusive rewards. Not only that, you can still get early access that begins today at 1 AM PT just by watching the stream. If you are wondering how to still get early access or how to earn all the Twitch drops rewards, we've got you covered.Read on to learn more about Battlefield 6 Open Beta Twitch drops.How to still get early access for Battlefield 6 Open Beta from Twitch dropsGetting early access for Battlefield 6 Open Beta via Twitch drops is pretty easy. Follow these steps to get access:First, make sure that your EA account and your Twitch account are linked. Click on this link to link them.After linking your Twitch account, go to Twitch and wait for the Battlefield 6 Open Beta to go live.Check your favorite streamer's profile and see if the drops are enabled. If yes, then watch the stream for 30 minutes.You'll receive the code in your Twitch drops inventory.Now redeem the code here, and you can play the game early.All Battlefield 6 Open Beta Twitch drops rewards and how to get themNot only early access codes, but Battlefield 6 is also allowing players to earn exclusive in-game rewards for watching Twitch streams, and the rewards are yours to keep. From two operator skins to a vehicle skin, there is a lot to earn.You have to watch the Twitch stream for a specific time in order to earn the rewards. Here is the breakdown of all the rewards and how long you need to watch the stream to get them:Watch for 1 hour and earn the Mimic Weapons Package.Watch for 2 hours and earn the Landslide Soldier Skin.Watch for 3 hours and earn the Shattered Vehicle Skin.Watch for 4 hours and earn the Imperial Soldier Skin.After watching, check your Twitch drops inventory. You'll see all the available rewards after you have completed your watch time. If you've already linked your Twitch and EA accounts as previously mentioned, just hop onto the game, and you'll receive all the rewards.Check out our other Battlefield 6 related news and guides:How to find and preload Battlefield 6 Open Beta on SteamAll weapons in Battlefield 6 Open Beta8 major differences between Battlefield 6 and Battlefield 2042