8 major differences between Battlefield 6 and Battlefield 2042

In a recent trailer, EA unveiled its upcoming title, Battlefield 6. It was quickly followed by a few more trailers that gave us a better look at what is to come. Although fans were let down by the previous entry, there have been some major changes that were addressed by the Battlefield Team through the Official BF6 reveal videos. There's a lot to look forward to, especially if you are coming from Battlefield 2042.

This article will go over all the major differences between Battlefield 6 and Battlefield 2042.

Major differences between Battlefield 6 and 2042

1) Class-locked weapons

A majority of the Battlefield playerbase, mainly veterans, has been voicing the opinion to include class-locked weapons in Battlefield 6. This was a no-brainer, as the absence of this feature in Battlefield 2042 made that title divert away from the roots that made the BF franchise so popular.

Class-locked weapons have been confirmed for Battlefield 6 (Image via Electronic Arts)

This is why the revelation of class-locked weapons in the Battlefield 6 trailers allowed fans to breathe a sigh of relief, as it meant that BF Labs testing has had a positive impact on the development of the game.

2) Revive mechanic

Another major difference between Battlefield 2042 and Battlefield 6 is their respective revival mechanics. 2042 sticks to the time-tested method of going up to a downed ally in order to revive them. Battlefield 6, on the other hand, is bringing in a new drag-and-revive mechanic, which allows players to drag and reposition downed allies whilst reviving them.

On paper, this sounds like an exciting new feature that can help fans retrieve their downed teammates away from lines of fire. This can not only save time but also protect respawn tickets, which are a crucial part of Battlefield.

3) Campaign mode

Campaigns in the Battlefield franchise offer spectacular experiences for fans. Not only do they include a story-based progression, but they also showcase the world design in each title. Battlefield 2042 does not feature a single-player mode, and that let down a big spectrum of the fanbase.

Campaign is set to return after its absence in BF2042 (Image via Electronic Arts)

Battlefield 6, however, intends to undo the mistakes 2042 made and will include a campaign game mode. Although this won't be a part of the free-to-play section of BF6, a global-scale campaign is something that veterans can look forward to.

4) Battle Royale

Battlefield 6 will be bringing back Battle Royale as a game mode, and players won't have to rely on custom BR modes created in Portal. This is big news for players coming from Battlefield 2042, who were unable to partake in a BR experience.

Moreover, this Battle Royale game mode specifically will be free-to-play, meaning players across the globe can give it a try without having to spend a dime. This is a step in the right direction, which intends to introduce the world to Battlefield through an F2P experience.

5) World design

Taking a step back from the futuristic approach of Battlefield 2042, BF6 is set around an alternate 2027. Thomas Andersson, the Creative Director of Battlefield, explained more about the timeline that serves as the backbone of Battlefield 6.

Major European countries leaving NATO gave rise to a power vacuum. Intending to fill this void, some countries resorted to a private military corporation, leading to the rise of Pax Armata. To tackle the rise of this unforgiving army, players must strap in their gear and drop onto Battlefield 6 to hold their ground and prove their skills.

6) Hitch-a-Ride

Vehicles are an essential part of the Battlefield franchise. Not only do they offer a unique approach to a regular FPS game, but they also help improve and strengthen their infantry allies. Although both BF2042 and BF6 include various military vehicles across the board, it's the new Hitch-a-Ride system that sets BF6 apart from its predecessor.

Vehicles offer more options to allied teammates (Image via Electronic Arts)

This new system allows infantry teammates to literally grab onto ally vehicles, like tanks, in order to reach their targeted locations in a faster and arguably safer way. Previously, vehicles were limited only to the seat availability inside; however, this new system intends to enhance that synergy between vehicles and infantry.

7) Tactical Destruction

BF6 is set to debut a new approach to demolition, dubbed Tactical Destruction. This will allow players to take demolition to the next level by using it as a strategic tool in outsmarting opponents.

Destruction is getting a facelift in BF6(Image via Electronic Arts)

Although this isn't something that mirrors the scale of a dynamic weather-based phenomenon found in Battlefield 2042, it is something to look forward to.

8) Gadgets and abilities

Battlefield 6 is set to be more grounded when compared to its predecessor, Battlefield 2042. Not only the time difference of 15 years, but also the way abilities and gadgets are set up for BF6.

Players will have gadgets that are more in line with our current real-life counterparts. Alongside this, several gameplay mechanics like combat roll will be featured in BF6 that were not present in the previous title. EA's upcoming game intends to put more focus on the variety of options that players can have at their disposal in the heat of battle.

