Battlefield 6 Beta pre-load: Start time and how to install

By Prit Chauhan
Published Aug 04, 2025 08:03 GMT
Battlefield 6 Beta pre-load: Start time and how to install
Details of the Battlefield 6 Beta pre-load have been revealed (Image via EA)

The Battlefield 6 Beta pre-load will officially be available on August 4, 2025. This is perhaps EA's most ambitious beta test launch for any of the Battlefield games, and it's about to become available to gamers across the globe. Enthusiasts can pre-load the game on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, as well as PC.

Ad

This article details the Battlefield 6 Beta pre-load.

Battlefield 6 Beta pre-load: When it goes online and how to install it

BF6 beta details (Image via EA)
BF6 beta details (Image via EA)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The Battlefield 6 Beta pre-load will become globally available on August 4, 2025, at 8 am PT / 11 am EST / 3 pm UTC. The exact pre-load size of the open beta test has not been revealed by EA just yet. However, fans can expect it to be rather sizeable given the scale of the game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Officially, the Battlefield 6 Beta will go live on two separate weekends. The first round will be from August 9 to 10, and the second one from August 14 to 17, 2025. It's important to note that pre-loading the beta does not guarantee your access to it once it kicks off on the dates mentioned above.

Simply put, the Battlefield 6 Beta pre-load allows your system to be fully prepared to get into the beta before it releases. It is an open beta, which means anyone can partake in it. Based on the number of gamers EA is willing to allow in, some may get in while others may not.

Ad

Here's how to pre-load the Battlefield 6 Beta:

  • First, you need to create an EA account by visiting the website and clicking Sign In.
  • If you already have one, you can skip that step. The next step is to link your EA account to your platform account of choice. So, PC players may choose Steam, while PS5 and Xbox gamers can pick accordingly.
  • To do so, go to the Connected Accounts section on the left side of the screen under Account Information.
  • From this page, connect to the platform of choice, and your accounts will be linked.
  • To pre-load the Battlefield 6 Beta starting from August 4, 2025, simply look up the game on your platform and click install.

The Open Beta will be available to all players who try to access it on the aforementioned dates. There is also an Early Access phase, but it's only available to the early BF Labs sign-ups and those who have Early Access codes. The game is set for official release on October 10, 2025.

About the author
Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications