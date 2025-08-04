The Battlefield 6 Beta pre-load will officially be available on August 4, 2025. This is perhaps EA's most ambitious beta test launch for any of the Battlefield games, and it's about to become available to gamers across the globe. Enthusiasts can pre-load the game on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, as well as PC.

This article details the Battlefield 6 Beta pre-load.

Battlefield 6 Beta pre-load: When it goes online and how to install it

BF6 beta details (Image via EA)

The Battlefield 6 Beta pre-load will become globally available on August 4, 2025, at 8 am PT / 11 am EST / 3 pm UTC. The exact pre-load size of the open beta test has not been revealed by EA just yet. However, fans can expect it to be rather sizeable given the scale of the game.

Officially, the Battlefield 6 Beta will go live on two separate weekends. The first round will be from August 9 to 10, and the second one from August 14 to 17, 2025. It's important to note that pre-loading the beta does not guarantee your access to it once it kicks off on the dates mentioned above.

Simply put, the Battlefield 6 Beta pre-load allows your system to be fully prepared to get into the beta before it releases. It is an open beta, which means anyone can partake in it. Based on the number of gamers EA is willing to allow in, some may get in while others may not.

Here's how to pre-load the Battlefield 6 Beta:

First, you need to create an EA account by visiting the website and clicking Sign In.

If you already have one, you can skip that step. The next step is to link your EA account to your platform account of choice. So, PC players may choose Steam, while PS5 and Xbox gamers can pick accordingly.

To do so, go to the Connected Accounts section on the left side of the screen under Account Information.

From this page, connect to the platform of choice, and your accounts will be linked.

To pre-load the Battlefield 6 Beta starting from August 4, 2025, simply look up the game on your platform and click install.

The Open Beta will be available to all players who try to access it on the aforementioned dates. There is also an Early Access phase, but it's only available to the early BF Labs sign-ups and those who have Early Access codes. The game is set for official release on October 10, 2025.

