Is Battlefield 6 cross-platform? All details explored

If you're looking forward to Battlefield 6 and wondering whether you can play with friends on different systems, yes, you can. EA has confirmed that the game will launch with full crossplay support. That means it doesn't matter if your squad is split between PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S; you'll be able to jump into matches together from day one.Crossplay is built into the matchmaking system. This means quicker lobbies and a bigger pool of players to fight with and against.Everything you need to know about crossplay in Battlefield 6By default, the game will try to put you into lobbies with players from your platform first. If there aren't enough people online, it opens things up and pulls in players from other platforms. This keeps matchmaking fast while still making sure the balance feels fair.If you don't want to play with people on other systems, you can turn crossplay off from the settings. It's entirely your call.Some players prefer this because crossplay can mean you're up against PC players using a mouse and keyboard, and there's always that worry about cheaters popping up. If that's you, just switch it off and you'll stay in platform-only matches.Read more: Battlefield 6 price for all platformsThere's another bit of good news. Battlefield 6 will have cross-progression as well. This means all of your progress, which includes your level, skins, unlocked weapons, and stats, travels with you as long as you use the same EA account. So, if you start on console and later decide to try the game on PC, you don't lose a thing. It all carries over automatically.Crossplay fixes some of the biggest complaints from past games. Fewer empty servers, faster matchmaking, and the ability to stick with your friends no matter where they play make the game feel more exciting. And as mentioned previously, because you have the option to turn it off, you get to choose the kind of experience you want.So, here's the takeaway: turn crossplay on for faster games and bigger lobbies or switch it off if you just want to stick to your platform. Either way, you're covered.