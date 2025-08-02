Is Battlefield 6 cross-platform? All details explored

By Bhargav Ghosh
Published Aug 02, 2025 14:53 GMT
Everything we know about cross play in Battlefield 6(Image via Electronic Arts)
Everything we know about crossplay in Battlefield 6 (Image via Electronic Arts)

If you’re looking forward to Battlefield 6 and wondering whether you can play with friends on different systems, yes, you can. EA has confirmed that the game will launch with full crossplay support. That means it doesn’t matter if your squad is split between PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S; you’ll be able to jump into matches together from day one.

Ad

Crossplay is built into the matchmaking system. This means quicker lobbies and a bigger pool of players to fight with and against.

Everything you need to know about crossplay in Battlefield 6

By default, the game will try to put you into lobbies with players from your platform first. If there aren’t enough people online, it opens things up and pulls in players from other platforms. This keeps matchmaking fast while still making sure the balance feels fair.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

If you don’t want to play with people on other systems, you can turn crossplay off from the settings. It’s entirely your call.

Some players prefer this because crossplay can mean you’re up against PC players using a mouse and keyboard, and there’s always that worry about cheaters popping up. If that’s you, just switch it off and you’ll stay in platform-only matches.

Read more: Battlefield 6 price for all platforms

Ad

There’s another bit of good news. Battlefield 6 will have cross-progression as well. This means all of your progress, which includes your level, skins, unlocked weapons, and stats, travels with you as long as you use the same EA account. So, if you start on console and later decide to try the game on PC, you don’t lose a thing. It all carries over automatically.

Crossplay fixes some of the biggest complaints from past games. Fewer empty servers, faster matchmaking, and the ability to stick with your friends no matter where they play make the game feel more exciting. And as mentioned previously, because you have the option to turn it off, you get to choose the kind of experience you want.

Ad

So, here’s the takeaway: turn crossplay on for faster games and bigger lobbies or switch it off if you just want to stick to your platform. Either way, you’re covered.

Also read: Battlefield 6 dominates Steam top seller list

For more articles on Battlefield 6, follow Sportskeeda:

About the author
Bhargav Ghosh

Bhargav Ghosh

Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.

Bhargav relies on trustworthy sources and meticulous fact-checking practices as he strives to deliver accurate and up-to-date content. His articles have fetched over 300K views in just a few months. YouTuber Pewdiepie’s career trajectory has always inspired him.

Bhargav's gaming journey began at a young age with Super Mario Bros, and he loves to relive the fond memories he associates with the franchise. Currently, he plays a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles on PC, with Assassin's Creed Black Flag being one of those games he would readily drop into given a Jumanji-type scenario.

He recommends the Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series to beginners as their immersive gameplay bridges the gap between real life and virtual play. Bhargav’s creativity is not just limited to writing. He also enjoys giving life to his imagination via sketching.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications