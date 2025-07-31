How to play Battlefield 6 early 

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Jul 31, 2025 20:04 GMT
A guide to access Battlefield 6 early (Image via EA)
A guide to access Battlefield 6 early (Image via EA)

The multiplayer reveal for Battlefield 6 is finally here, with several content creators invited to play the game ahead of launch. This gives us our first real look at the multiplayer experience. What’s more exciting is that you can play the game earlier than expected through an Early Access window, provided you follow a few simple steps. However, this opportunity is only available for a limited time.

Ad

While the official Open Beta dates have been announced, players can gain access even earlier via the Early Access period. Below, we explain how you can secure guaranteed Early Access, but act fast, as the window is very short.

Battlefield 6 Early Access: Everything we know

The Battlefield 6 Early Access will be live from August 7 to August 8, 2025, two days before the Open Beta begins.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

To participate, you must have an active Twitch account. Simply search for Battlefield 6 on Twitch and watch any streamer who has ViewerRewards (Drops) enabled, or tune in to the official Battlefield Twitch channel.

To qualify, all you need to do is watch a Battlefield 6 live stream for 1 hour within a specific time frame. That window is:

July 31, 2025, at 11:45 pm PT to August 1, 2025, at 4:00 am PT

That gives you a 4-hour and 15-minute window to join the stream and complete the watch requirement.

Ad

In short:

  • Watch a Battlefield 6 Twitch live stream with Viewer Rewards enabled.
  • Stay tuned for at least 1 hour.
  • Once completed, head to your Drops Inventory on Twitch and manually claim your reward.

Even if you miss the Early Access opportunity, Battlefield 6 will still offer its biggest Open Beta to date, running across two weekends in August.

The first phase (Weekend 1) will be live from August 9 to August 10, 2025, while the second phase (Weekend 2) will run for a longer duration, from August 14 to August 17, 2025.

Ad

In total, that gives you six days to experience the gameplay. And if you manage to access both Early Access and the Open Beta, you’ll get eight full days of hands-on experience with everything the game has to offer.

From the recent gameplay previews, BF6 looks incredibly promising. It feels more like a cinematic experience than a traditional game. The physics is realistic, and the real-time dynamic gameplay allows you to destroy environments, create new cover, and open alternate pathways during combat.

Ad

One of the standout features is the newly introduced Kinesthetic Combat System, which completely redefines movement and gunplay. You can now drag and revive teammates, mount weapons on walls for better recoil control, lean, peek, and even crouch-run for faster mobility.

Overall, the gameplay looks highly engaging, and you definitely don’t want to miss the chance to jump in early.

About the author
Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Twitter icon

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Animesh Talukdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications