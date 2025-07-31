Battlefield 6 Open Beta dates revealed: When does it start?

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Jul 31, 2025 18:53 GMT
Battlefield 6 Open Beta dates explored (Image via EA)
Battlefield 6 Open Beta dates explored (Image via EA)

The Multiplayer reveal for Battlefield 6 has just premiered on the official YouTube channel, and one of the biggest announcements was the confirmation of the Open Beta schedule. This will be the largest Open Beta in the franchise’s history, taking place in two phases during the second and third weekends of August.

Ad

In addition to the Beta reveal, several other details were shared, including brand-new features, multiple maps set across the globe, returning and new game modes, and more.

This article covers the exact dates for the Battlefield 6 Open Beta, so read on for the full schedule.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

When does the Battlefield 6 Open Beta start?

As mentioned earlier, the Open Beta will run in two separate phases. The first phase is scheduled from August 9 to August 10, 2025. The second phase will run for a longer duration, from August 14 to August 17, 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Phase 1: August 9 to August 10, 2025
  • Phase 2: August 14 to August 17, 2025.
Ad

In total, players will get six days of Open Beta access, providing ample opportunity to explore the game and experience what Battlefield 6 has to offer.

While the exact launch time for the Open Beta hasn’t been revealed yet, this information is expected to drop soon and will be updated here once officially confirmed.

Details on how to access the Open Beta are also currently unknown. However, with the dates now confirmed and the Beta just days away, further information should be released shortly.

Ad

Battlefield 6 official release date, Editions, and pricing revealed

The Multiplayer reveal for Battlefield 6 has unveiled a major piece of information: the game's official global release date. Putting an end to the speculation, the developers have confirmed that Battlefield 6 will launch worldwide on October 10, 2025.

In addition to the release date, the reveal also detailed the retail pricing across platforms, along with the two available editions: Standard and Phantom.

Ad

PC

  • Standard Edition:
  • $69.99 / €69.99 / £59.99
  • Phantom Edition:
  • $99.99 / €99.99 / £89.99

PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X|S

  • Standard Edition:
  • $69.99 / €79.99 / £69.99
  • Phantom Edition:
  • $99.99 / €109.99 / £99.99

One of the standout features showcased during the Multiplayer reveal is the Kinesthetic Combat System, an innovative addition that redefines movement, gunplay, and tactical strategy. This system introduces mechanics like dragging and reviving teammates, allowing players to pull allies out of danger and revive them in safer locations. Additionally, players can now mount weapons on walls for improved recoil control.

Ad

While several returning features are making a comeback, the Kinesthetic Combat System stands out as a particularly game-changing innovation for the Battlefield franchise.

That covers everything you need to know about the BF6 Open Beta dates, release details, pricing, and the exciting new features revealed during the Multiplayer showcase.

About the author
Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Twitter icon

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Animesh Talukdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications