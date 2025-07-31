Battlefield 6 Open Beta dates revealed: When does it start?

The Multiplayer reveal for Battlefield 6 has just premiered on the official YouTube channel, and one of the biggest announcements was the confirmation of the Open Beta schedule. This will be the largest Open Beta in the franchise’s history, taking place in two phases during the second and third weekends of August.In addition to the Beta reveal, several other details were shared, including brand-new features, multiple maps set across the globe, returning and new game modes, and more.This article covers the exact dates for the Battlefield 6 Open Beta, so read on for the full schedule.When does the Battlefield 6 Open Beta start?As mentioned earlier, the Open Beta will run in two separate phases. The first phase is scheduled from August 9 to August 10, 2025. The second phase will run for a longer duration, from August 14 to August 17, 2025.Phase 1: August 9 to August 10, 2025Phase 2: August 14 to August 17, 2025.In total, players will get six days of Open Beta access, providing ample opportunity to explore the game and experience what Battlefield 6 has to offer.While the exact launch time for the Open Beta hasn’t been revealed yet, this information is expected to drop soon and will be updated here once officially confirmed.Details on how to access the Open Beta are also currently unknown. However, with the dates now confirmed and the Beta just days away, further information should be released shortly.Battlefield 6 official release date, Editions, and pricing revealedThe Multiplayer reveal for Battlefield 6 has unveiled a major piece of information: the game's official global release date. Putting an end to the speculation, the developers have confirmed that Battlefield 6 will launch worldwide on October 10, 2025.In addition to the release date, the reveal also detailed the retail pricing across platforms, along with the two available editions: Standard and Phantom.PCStandard Edition:$69.99 / €69.99 / £59.99Phantom Edition:$99.99 / €99.99 / £89.99PlayStation 5 &amp; Xbox Series X|SStandard Edition:$69.99 / €79.99 / £69.99Phantom Edition:$99.99 / €109.99 / £99.99One of the standout features showcased during the Multiplayer reveal is the Kinesthetic Combat System, an innovative addition that redefines movement, gunplay, and tactical strategy. This system introduces mechanics like dragging and reviving teammates, allowing players to pull allies out of danger and revive them in safer locations. Additionally, players can now mount weapons on walls for improved recoil control.While several returning features are making a comeback, the Kinesthetic Combat System stands out as a particularly game-changing innovation for the Battlefield franchise.That covers everything you need to know about the BF6 Open Beta dates, release details, pricing, and the exciting new features revealed during the Multiplayer showcase.