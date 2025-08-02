Battlefield 6 players on Steam are finally getting the much-awaited launch experience 

Battlefield 6 players on Steam can finally breathe easy, with no more EA App-related hoops to jump through. From day one of the Battlefield 6 global release, anyone grabbing it on Steam will only need an EA account to play.

Ad

No extra launcher, and no EA Desktop eating up resources in the background. Just Steam, your EA login, and you're set. It’s a small shift, but one that means a smoother and cleaner experience for PC players. For many, it’s been a long time coming.

A cleaner, simpler launch for Battlefield 6 players on Steam

Battlefield 6 players can breathe easy now (Image via Electronic Arts)

Let’s be real: PC gaming already has a launcher problem. Epic, GOG, Ubisoft Connect, and EA’s own app, the list goes on. Sometimes you’re launching a launcher that launches another launcher just to play a single game. Battlefield 6 finally breaks that chain.

Ad

Trending

Historically, when you bought Battlefield on Steam, it still fired up the EA App. That extra step always felt clunky, especially for players who just wanted to boot and play. Going from Steam to EA always feels like a long wait. And when all you want to do is boot up your game and play, that delay adds up. So, seeing Battlefield 6 cut out that step is genuinely a relief.

According to the game’s official FAQ:

Ad

“Steam players will not need to use the EA App to play Battlefield 6, but will need an EA account.”

So if you're among those players who hate having multiple launchers running at once, this is probably the best Battlefield-related news in a long time. That said, if you’re picking up Battlefield 6 on the Epic Games Store, it’s a slightly different story. You’ll still need an EA account and the EA app installed.

Ad

Also read: Battlefield 6 dominates Steam top seller list after pre-order went live

More details from the Battlefield 6 FAQ

Beyond the launcher news, there’s a bunch of other solid info now confirmed. Battlefield 6 drops October 10, 2025, and launches with nine multiplayer maps out of the gate. For console players, the game includes both performance and quality modes on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and further upgrades are planned for the PS5 Pro version.

Ad

PC Battlefield 6 players, meanwhile, can look forward to a fairer experience thanks to Javelin Anticheat.

A move in the right direction

Steam Battlefield 6 players have dealt with the EA app requirement for years, and while it might seem like a small win, removing that barrier makes the experience feel more native, less bloated, and honestly, more respectful of player time.

Check out: "We are a military shooter in modern times": Battlefield 6 devs hint at not adding crazy skins and costumes in the game

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.