Battlefield 6's new crossplay feature might fix the biggest problem

By Debabrata Naiya
Modified Aug 02, 2025 17:27 GMT
Battlefield 6 new crossplay system
Battlefield 6's new crossplay system explained (Image via EA)

Battlefield 6's new crossplay feature, which is termed as "Preferred Crossplay" by developers, might just save players from one of the biggest problems in the franchise. According to the developers in the Battlefield 6 reveal event, the crossplay in the upcoming title will be optional for players, which means the feud between PC and console players won't be an issue when Battlefield 6 launches.

Read on to learn more about how crossplay works in Battlefield 6.

What is Preferred Crossplay in Battlefield 6? New feature explained

In the press and creator preview event for Battlefield 6, the developers explained that the crossplay will be there as usual; however, there is a small tweak. The game will try to search players from your platform first. Which means, if you are on PS5, then Battlefield 6's matchmaking will try to find PS5 players over other platforms. If there aren't enough players, then the game would put you in a server with players from other platforms, but that is unlikely given how many people play the game.

However, keep in mind that this entire "Preferred Crossplay" system is completely optional as well. You can also turn the crossplay off from settings; that will allow you to match with players from your platform only.

While it's important to keep crossplay in modern games, console players have always raised concerns as cheaters have always tarnished the game environment using a PC. Hence, players from other platforms usually prefer not to play with PC players. With Battlefield 6's new crossplay system, we can expect a better matchmaking for everyone.

Battlefield 6 will officially launch on October 10. Before that, you can check the game out in the upcoming Beta sessions starting from August 7.

If you want to read more about Battlefield 6, check out our other news and guides:

Debabrata Naiya

Debabrata is a senior video game/tech journalist and an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda Gaming, with a deep passion for first-person shooters (FPS) and gaming culture. Holding both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in English literature from Jadavpur University, he combines his love for storytelling with his expertise in gaming to offer insightful, engaging content. A firm believer in the therapeutic power of gaming, Debabrata views it as one of the best ways to forge connections and foster a global community. Outside of gaming, he’s a movie and series enthusiast, a football fan who loves both playing and watching the sport, and an avid anime follower. In his downtime, he is a nerd who learns aout dinosaurs.

Edited by Debabrata Naiya
