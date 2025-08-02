Battlefield 6's new crossplay feature might fix the biggest problem

Battlefield 6's new crossplay feature, which is termed as &quot;Preferred Crossplay&quot; by developers, might just save players from one of the biggest problems in the franchise. According to the developers in the Battlefield 6 reveal event, the crossplay in the upcoming title will be optional for players, which means the feud between PC and console players won't be an issue when Battlefield 6 launches.Read on to learn more about how crossplay works in Battlefield 6.What is Preferred Crossplay in Battlefield 6? New feature explainedIn the press and creator preview event for Battlefield 6, the developers explained that the crossplay will be there as usual; however, there is a small tweak. The game will try to search players from your platform first. Which means, if you are on PS5, then Battlefield 6's matchmaking will try to find PS5 players over other platforms. If there aren't enough players, then the game would put you in a server with players from other platforms, but that is unlikely given how many people play the game.However, keep in mind that this entire &quot;Preferred Crossplay&quot; system is completely optional as well. You can also turn the crossplay off from settings; that will allow you to match with players from your platform only.While it's important to keep crossplay in modern games, console players have always raised concerns as cheaters have always tarnished the game environment using a PC. Hence, players from other platforms usually prefer not to play with PC players. With Battlefield 6's new crossplay system, we can expect a better matchmaking for everyone.Battlefield 6 will officially launch on October 10. Before that, you can check the game out in the upcoming Beta sessions starting from August 7.If you want to read more about Battlefield 6, check out our other news and guides:Battlefield 6 price for all platforms: Every edition explainedHow to redeem Battlefield 6 beta codeBattlefield 6 release date officially revealed