How to redeem Battlefield 6 beta code

If you're eager to get into the chaos of Battlefield 6 ahead of time, getting a beta code could be your way in. With the game promising to be an action-filled return to large-scale modern warfare, evoking the golden days of Battlefield 3 and 4, fans around the world are eager to catch a glimpse of the action ahead of its official release on October 10.DICE developers are offering both open and early access betas, and this article breaks down for you how to redeem your Battlefield 6 Beta code and sign up for the multiplayer beta.Steps to redeem Battlefield 6 beta codeIf you've managed to secure a Battlefield 6 beta code through content creators, giveaways, or Twitch Drops, the next step is getting it activated on your account so you can jump in once the servers go live.Here's how to redeem your code:Secure your code: First things first - make sure you’ve received your beta code. As mentioned earlier, codes can be earned by tuning into partnered Twitch streams or by participating in giveaways from Battlefield creators.Log into your EA account: Head over to EA's official website and log into the EA account you plan to use for the beta. Make sure it's the same one connected to your game platforms.Redeem the code on your account: Navigate to the code redemption page and enter your Battlefield 6 beta code. You’ll get a confirmation message once it’s accepted.Link your platforms: If you're playing on console or PC, ensure that your EA account is linked to your PlayStation Network, Xbox Live, Steam, or Epic Games Store accounts. This step is crucial to accessing the beta on your preferred platform.Check your library: After redeeming, the beta version of Battlefield 6 should appear in your game library. If it's not immediate, give it a few minutes or refresh your library.Also read: How to pre-order Battlefield 6Signing up for the Battlefield 6 multiplayer betaThere are two ways to get into the Battlefield 6 multiplayer beta: Open beta and Early Access.Open beta: The Open beta is simple to join. Once it goes live, you can download it directly from your platform’s storefront - whether you’re on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, or PC via Steam, the EA App, or the Epic Games Store. No code required!Battlefield Labs registration: If you registered for Battlefield Labs before July 31, 2025, and your EA account is registered with them, you're automatically eligible. Just log in during the Early Access period using the same EA account.Twitch drops: Didn’t sign up for Labs? No problem. Watch the official Battlefield 6 Multiplayer Reveal or any creator streaming under the “Battlefield 6” category on Twitch for at least an hour. This must be done by August 1, 2025. Make sure your Twitch and EA accounts are linked ahead of time to receive your beta code in your Twitch Drops inventory.After claiming the drop, proceed to the Battlefield 6 Code Redemption page to redeem your code and get ready for Early Access.Also read: Battlefield 6 release date officially revealedWhether you’re in it for the revamped single-player campaign or the explosive multiplayer battles, Battlefield 6 is shaping up to deliver an intense, modern combat experience. And with early access available through Twitch Drops and Labs, there’s no better time to get your beta code and join the fight before launch day.Also read: Battlefield 6 price for all platformsFollow Sportskeeda for more updatesBattlefield 6 dominates Steam top seller list after pre-order went liveBattlefield 6 Multiplayer previewBattlefield 6's rumored battle royale might not arrive this yearAll Battlefield 6 multiplayer maps leaked