Battlefield 6 Twitch drops not working: Possible fixes and reasons

If you've been watching Battlefield 6 streams to earn Twitch Drops and noticed that your rewards just aren't showing up in the game, you're not alone. Many players have been encountering this lately. What makes it even more annoying is that the game doesn't tell you what's wrong. Whether it's an account linking problem, a slow server, or a delay in syncing, there's usually a way to sort it out with a few simple steps.In this article, we break down everything related to this error, from its possible reasons to troubleshooting tips.Note: The potential solutions mentioned in this article are not guaranteed to work for every user.Battlefield 6 Twitch drops not working: Possible reasonsEA hasn't officially listed every reason why Twitch Drops can go missing, but based on common player reports, these are the main culprits:Your Twitch account isn't linked to the right EA account (or the one connected to your platform).You forgot to manually claim your reward on Twitch after watching the stream.The reward hasn't synced yet. It can take up to an hour or more, especially during big events.EA's servers are overloaded because too many players are trying to claim rewards at the same time.Your EA account has outdated info, which sometimes causes rewards to fail to attach.Browser or stream issues stopped Twitch from tracking your watch progress.Battlefield 6 Twitch drops not working: Possible fixesHere are some fixes that have worked for several players. Try these steps and see if your rewards appear:1) Check your Twitch Drops InventoryFirst, make sure the drop was earned and claimed.Go to twitch.tv/drops/inventory.Look for the Battlefield 6 reward.If it's there but says Claim, click on it.Only claimed rewards move over to your EA account.Sometimes this is all that's needed.2) Relink your accountsIf you're sure you've claimed the reward but it still isn't showing up, the link between Twitch and EA might be broken.Log in to your EA account in a browser.Go to the Connections section and unlink Twitch.Log in to Twitch and disconnect EA from there as well.Link them back carefully, ensuring you're using the correct EA account (the one tied to your Battlefield 6 platform).After relinking, restart the game.Read more: Battlefield 6 price for all platforms3) Restart the game and waitOnce your accounts are linked correctly, close Battlefield 6 completely and relaunch it.In many cases, it takes time for the reward to show up. Waiting an hour or so after claiming can fix the issue.4) Try a different browser or refresh the streamIf Twitch didn't track your watch time, the drop won't be unlocked in the first place.Refresh the stream page and make sure you're logged into Twitch.If progress isn't moving, switch to another browser and watch from there.5) Contact EA HelpIf none of these steps work and you've waited more than 24 hours, it's time to contact EA Support.Take a screenshot of your claimed reward from Twitch.Go to EA Help and open a support ticket with those details.EA support can manually investigate and fix reward delivery issues on your account.Missing Twitch Drops in Battlefield 6 can be frustrating, especially when you've spent time watching streams for rewards. But the good news is that it's usually not permanent. In most cases, it comes down to a simple fix, like claiming your reward, relinking your accounts, or just waiting for the servers to catch up.