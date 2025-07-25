Battlefield 6's rumored battle royale mode might not be free-to-play as previous claims suggested. It's not news that Battlefield 6 has a battle royale up its sleeve. Although EA has yet to confirm, previous reports from industry insiders and players who participated in the playtest revealed that it's coming. However, a leaker named @rivaLxfactor has now stated that the much-anticipated mode will not come with the game's launch. Not only that, all the leaks that indicated that the battle royale mode would be free-to-play are also in question as the leaker stated,&quot;Battlefield 6 Battle Royale will not only be free to play but won't come out until months after the base game.&quot;Read on to learn more about the rumored Battlefield 6 battle royale mode.Battlefield 6 battle royale mode is in question after a recent leak suggests it won't be free-to-playPreviously, Battlefield V released a battle royale mode alongside the base game. The mode was called Firestorm, and it was set in the World War II setting, just like the base game. However, it didn't succeed as the game had a poor launch, and the mode wasn't free-to-play.With Battlefield 6 on the horizon, there have been several leaks that indicated that the game will feature a battle royale mode, and it will follow Call of Duty's model. If you wonder what that is, Call of Duty releases a base game every year, and they integrate the game with its free-to-play Warzone, which is the battle royale experience for everyone. Given Warzone's success, fans assumed that Battlefield would do the same.However, the recent leak says otherwise. A user named @Jerattstheboss commented on the same post,&quot;History repeating itself.&quot;While there is no confirmation from EA, and the multiplayer reveal is just days away, there isn't any concrete evidence of whether the latest leak is true or not. Furthermore, there is still a lot of time left, as we don't even have an official release date. What do you think about the Battlefield 6 battle royale situation? Let us know in the comment section.Check out our other news and guides related to Battlefield 6:EA accidentally leaked Battlefield 6 release date, and it's sooner than you expectedWhen will Battlefield 6 officially reveal multiplayer?What to expect from Battlefield 6 campaign