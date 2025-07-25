Battlefield 6's rumored battle royale might not be free-to-play 

By Debabrata Naiya
Modified Jul 25, 2025 16:40 GMT
Battlefield 6 battle royale
Battlefield 6 battle royale might not be free-to-play (Image via EA)

Battlefield 6's rumored battle royale mode might not be free-to-play as previous claims suggested. It's not news that Battlefield 6 has a battle royale up its sleeve. Although EA has yet to confirm, previous reports from industry insiders and players who participated in the playtest revealed that it's coming. However, a leaker named @rivaLxfactor has now stated that the much-anticipated mode will not come with the game's launch. Not only that, all the leaks that indicated that the battle royale mode would be free-to-play are also in question as the leaker stated,

Ad
"Battlefield 6 Battle Royale will not only be free to play but won't come out until months after the base game."

Read on to learn more about the rumored Battlefield 6 battle royale mode.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Battlefield 6 battle royale mode is in question after a recent leak suggests it won't be free-to-play

Previously, Battlefield V released a battle royale mode alongside the base game. The mode was called Firestorm, and it was set in the World War II setting, just like the base game. However, it didn't succeed as the game had a poor launch, and the mode wasn't free-to-play.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

With Battlefield 6 on the horizon, there have been several leaks that indicated that the game will feature a battle royale mode, and it will follow Call of Duty's model. If you wonder what that is, Call of Duty releases a base game every year, and they integrate the game with its free-to-play Warzone, which is the battle royale experience for everyone. Given Warzone's success, fans assumed that Battlefield would do the same.

Ad

However, the recent leak says otherwise. A user named @Jerattstheboss commented on the same post,

"History repeating itself."

While there is no confirmation from EA, and the multiplayer reveal is just days away, there isn't any concrete evidence of whether the latest leak is true or not. Furthermore, there is still a lot of time left, as we don't even have an official release date. What do you think about the Battlefield 6 battle royale situation? Let us know in the comment section.

Ad

Check out our other news and guides related to Battlefield 6:

About the author
Debabrata Naiya

Debabrata Naiya

Twitter icon

Debabrata is a senior video game/tech journalist and an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda Gaming, with a deep passion for first-person shooters (FPS) and gaming culture. Holding both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in English literature from Jadavpur University, he combines his love for storytelling with his expertise in gaming to offer insightful, engaging content. A firm believer in the therapeutic power of gaming, Debabrata views it as one of the best ways to forge connections and foster a global community. Outside of gaming, he’s a movie and series enthusiast, a football fan who loves both playing and watching the sport, and an avid anime follower. In his downtime, he is a nerd who learns aout dinosaurs.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debabrata Naiya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications