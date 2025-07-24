When will Battlefield 6 officially reveal multiplayer?

The first official trailer for Battlefield 6 dropped today, July 24, 2025, and it was nothing short of cinematic. After months of leaks, rumors, and anticipation, the trailer finally gave fans the first official look at what’s coming, and the community is more excited than ever. Considering all the hype, many players might be wondering when exactly the developers will reveal the first look at the multiplayer mode.

As per the official reveal trailer, Battlefield 6's first multiplayer showcase will happen on July 31, 2025. Here's everything you need to know about the topic.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on rumors and speculations from reputable sources.

Everything we know about the Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal

The upcoming title's first cinematic trailer showcased a lot of things that are worth discussing. While exact details weren't fully divulged, several scenes seemingly confirmed some past rumors, such as the inclusion of large-scale maps, a new battle royale mode, a destructible environment, multiple mobility options, and much more.

Multiplayer reveal date

Fans won't have to wait for too long, as the official reveal trailer has mentioned that the first look at the game's multiplayer mode will be revealed on July 31, 2025. Players can expect a short gameplay showcase, a release date for the game, and even a pre-order announcement alongside the multiplayer reveal trailer.

Where to watch

The Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal will premiere on YouTube. EA will most likely post the official premier link a day or two before the actual reveal. You can subscribe to the official Battlefield YouTube channel here. Fans are recommended to turn on the notifications for the channel so they can get the latest updates on time.

That's everything you need to know about the multiplayer reveal of the upcoming Battlefield title. According to recent leaks, the game's Standard Edition is expected to cost around $80, and the Phantom Edition could be priced at over $100, placing it among some of the most expensive AAA titles. For now, fans can simply wait for an official confirmation from the developers.

Read more related articles here:

