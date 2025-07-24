What to expect from Battlefield 6 campaign

By Animesh Talukdar
Published Jul 24, 2025 20:26 GMT
Exploring what we can expect from Battlefield 6 campaign (Image via EA)
Exploring what we can expect from Battlefield 6 campaign (Image via EA)

Battlefield 6 was officially revealed on July 24, 2025, via a new trailer. The trailer primarily showcases cinematics that appear to be from the game's campaign. While there are glimpses of multiplayer elements in the video, the focus seems to be heavily centered on the single-player narrative.

Although brief, the trailer provided hints of several gameplay elements that we might see in the campaign.

In my opinion, the trailer was pure cinematic brilliance. It was beautifully crafted and truly captured the essence of Battlefield, featuring massive destruction and a variety of combat scenarios.

In this article, we’ll provide a breakdown of the reveal trailer and what to expect from the Battlefield 6 campaign.

Note: Certain aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinion.

Battlefield 6 campaign: Massive ground battles, aerial combat, and more

The trailer begins with the U.S. President delivering a public-facing speech, revealing the mercenary group called PAX Armata that attacked the nation.

As the speech concludes, the President declares that the nation will directly go after the group, saying, “It’s over.”

From that point on, the trailer offers quick glimpses of intense action:

  • A dam exploding
  • A massive bridge being destroyed
  • A big building falling apart

These scenes suggest that large-scale destruction will play a major role in the campaign.

Here are some of the campaign elements hinted at in the trailer:

1) A main protagonist

The bearded man featured and focused in the trailer could be the campaign’s main character. While this isn’t confirmed, it’s possible that the story may follow him through key missions or events.

2) An antagonist

Unlike previous Battlefield titles, where single antagonists are rarely featured, this trailer hints at a possible antagonist, a man with a half-burnt face. In one shot, he appears to be allied with the PAX Armata mercenaries. While it’s unclear whether he’s truly the main villain or even on the enemy side, he seems important. Still, this remains speculation until confirmed.

3) Variety in battle scenarios

The trailer showcases multiple combat environments and gameplay scenarios:

  • Small forces clearing buildings
  • Large-scale battles with massive armies
  • Aerial combat involving jets and helicopters
  • Ground warfare with tanks and quad bikes
  • Helicopter-mounted minigun scenes
  • Water combat with a fleet of boats

This variety suggests the campaign may include multiple environments and mission types.

4) Night operations

One short scene shows operatives using night vision goggles, which strongly implies the inclusion of nighttime missions.

Though brief, the Battlefield 6 reveal trailer hints at a campaign packed with diverse combat, large-scale destruction, and intriguing characters.

While some of these elements may later turn out to be part of the multiplayer experience, the trailer seems to establish a solid single-player campaign narrative. As always, this is just a first look, with limited footage, so patience is key.

The developers have already confirmed that the multiplayer reveal is scheduled for July 31, 2025, and it should offer more clarity on what to expect from both modes.

