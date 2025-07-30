All Battlefield 6 multiplayer maps leaked

Battlefield 6 maps seem to have been leaked ahead of the game’s official announcements. An image was shared by @TheBFWire on X showcasing a list of different maps for different categories of the upcoming shooter title. According to the picture, the game is slated to receive quite a few multiplayer maps alongside the campaign and a few remastered arenas. However, these maps may not be available on launch directly and follow a cascading release to gradually increase gameplay content.This article will highlight the recently leaked Battlefield 6 maps.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion. The article is based on leaks, and the final release of the Battlefield 6 maps may be different.Battlefield 6 multiplayer and campaign maps leakedHere is a list of all the Battlefield 6 maps that were leaked through the X post image:Multiplayer mapsAbbasid (Cairo)Outskirts (Cairo)Battery (Gibraltar)Limestone (Gibraltar)Capstone (Tajikistan)Tungsten (Tajikistan)Dumbo (Brooklyn)Aftermath (Brooklyn)Eastwood (California)Badlands (California)Battle Royale and Gauntlet - Granite (California)Also read: Battlefield 6's rumored battle royale might not arrive this yearRemastered mapsOperation FirestormPropagandaTalah MarketDowntownApart from these, the image also contained some information about the campaign mission locations:PrologueImplementation (Gibraltar)Night Raid (Cairo)Mission to Protect (Brooklyn)Drone Attack (Tajikistan)Invasion (Gibraltar)Ataka (Brooklyn)Tank Mission (Cairo)War (Tajikistan)It seems like the devs are creating the missions and multiplayer maps around selected regions. Each region receives two makeovers for the multiplayer segment, while California gets a third map for a potential battle royale mode. This means that the third California arena would likely be larger in comparison to others in the multiplayer category. However, without a confirmation about the lobby size for the BR mode, it would be difficult to estimate its size or compare it with existing maps for other games.Fans can keep an eye out for the official Battlefield 6 reveal and gameplay trailers for more information. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.What could be the system requirements for Battlefield 6?Battlefield 6 battle royale map leaked ahead of multiplayer revealFPS fans are more excited for Battlefield 6 than Black Ops 7, is Call of Duty dying?What to expect from Battlefield 6 campaign