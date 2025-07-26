What could be the system requirements for Battlefield 6?

The system requirements for Battlefield 6 are already stirring up conversations in the gaming community. EA has hinted that this will be one of the most ambitious and polished PC experiences in the entire Battlefield franchise, and with recent playtests and leaks from Battlefield Labs making rounds online, we now have a rough idea of the kind of hardware you might need to jump into the action.

Ad

While we're still waiting on a confirmed launch date, a leaker shared that Battlefield 6 could hit stores on October 10, 2025. The title should also be available in two editions: Standard and Phantom, the latter being an all-digital bundle with some added in-game perks.

Read on to learn more about the rumored system requirements.

Note: This article is speculative and subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Ad

Trending

Battlefield 6: What could be the system requirements?

Let’s face it, no one wants to get hyped for a new game only to find out their PC can’t run it. Luckily, thanks to some early Battlefield Labs testing, we’ve got a pretty good estimate of what the system requirements for Battlefield 6 might look like. While these aren't final, they can help you prepare your rig well ahead of time.

Ad

Minimum (Expected) requirements

If you’re aiming to just get your foot in the door and run the game at modest settings, here’s what you’ll likely need:

OS : Windows 10 (64-bit)

: Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor : Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics Card : Nvidia RTX 2060 / AMD RX 5600 XT

: Nvidia RTX 2060 / AMD RX 5600 XT Storage : At least 30 GB SSD

: At least 30 GB SSD DirectX: Version 12

While these system requirements aren't final, they can help you prepare your rig well ahead of time (Image via Electronic Arts)

Also read: Battlefield 6's rumored battle royale might not be free-to-play

Ad

These requirements should allow you to play Battlefield 6 at approximately 1080p with mid-level settings and a respectable frame rate. Of course, EA will mostly to make this entry more compatible for mid-range systems, which is excellent news for the majority of players.

Recommended requirements

If you prefer a silky-smooth experience, i.e., over 60 FPS on high settings, you'll want to target something slightly more powerful:

CPU : Intel Core i7-10700 / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

: Intel Core i7-10700 / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X GPU : Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

: Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Storage: 30 GB or more (SSD highly recommended)

Ad

Also read: What to expect from Battlefield 6 campaign

Although the system requirements for Battlefield 6 are drawn from in-house testing and leaks, anything can happen between here and launch. EA will ultimately drop the official specs closer to the open beta, and we'll pass on word as soon as they post it.

Until then, if you want to upgrade your system or create a new one, these initial system requirements can be enough of a hint. Whether you're gaming for the massive battles, cinematic graphics, or just that good old-fashioned Battlefield chaos, it's nice to make sure your PC is up to spec when the time comes.

Ad

Also read: When will Battlefield 6 officially reveal multiplayer?

Follow Sportskeeda for more updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Das Akash Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Though Akash has a master’s degree in biotechnology and years of experience working as a research associate and graphics designer, his love of video games has driven him to choose a career as a gaming journalist.



It was the venerable Call of Duty and Need for Speed franchises that sparked his love for the medium. Presently, he prefers multiplayer experiences like Valorant and regards renowned YouTuber Shroud as an inspiration.



Apart from gaming, Akash enjoys traveling, go-karting, and long drives. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.