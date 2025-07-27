Battlefield 6 battle royale map leaked ahead of multiplayer reveal

The Battlefield 6 battle royale map has been leaked just days after the game’s cinematic trailer reveal, and it’s already got fans speculating about what’s to come. The trailer, which dropped only two days ago, on July 24, 2025, felt like a Hollywood blockbuster, drawing comparisons to films like Olympus Has Fallen with its intense urban warfare and large-scale destruction.With the multiplayer gameplay reveal still a few days away, this leak gives players an early look at a considerable part of the experience DICE seems to be building behind the scenes.A first look at the Battlefield 6 Battle Royale map: Lyndon BeachThe leaked Battlefield 6 Battle Royale map, reportedly named Lyndon Beach, was recreated and shared by Temporyal, as seen in the above post. The map features a variety of environments, from coastal spots to dense city zones and even signs of an underground metro system.There are nine major points of interest (POIs) on the map, including Marina, Gold Resort, Fort Lyndon, and The Docks. On top of that, there are 27 smaller POIs scattered across the map — locations like Jewel Beach, Military R&amp;D, Sabotage Site, Upper Silo, Vista Del Mar, and so on.Whether you’re the type to land hot in the middle of the chaos or sneak around the outskirts and loot up, the layout seems to offer something for every kind of player.Also read: All Battlefield 6 weapons confirmed so far (list in progress)Battle Royale release timing, and what to expectSo, when can players drop into Lyndon Beach for real? That’s still a bit of a mystery. While Battlefield 6 is officially launching on October 10, 2025, the battle royale map won’t be coming at the same time.According to reports from RivaLxfactor, the mode will be a free-to-play release, launching months after the base game hits shelves. That staggered approach isn’t uncommon these days — Warzone did it, and now Battlefield looks to be heading down a similar path.The goal seems clear: polish the core multiplayer, let the fanbase settle in, then drop the Battlefield 6 battle royale map as its own thing when the time’s right.Mark your calendar: Multiplayer reveal coming July 31While the Battlefield 6 battle royale map buzz is exciting, there’s still plenty to look forward to in the short term. The full multiplayer gameplay reveal for Battlefield 6 is happening on July 31, 2025, and if the trailer was anything to go by, it’s going to be a wild ride.So while the Lyndon Beach leak has given us a pretty clear idea of what’s coming later, the main show is just around the corner.Check out: Battlefield 6 is not coming to last-gen consoles, and it's confirmed