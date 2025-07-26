All Battlefield 6 weapons confirmed so far (list in progress)

A series of Battlefield 6 weapons have been confirmed after being caught in the recent reveal trailer released on July 24, 2025. The brand new game has taken the internet by storm, and Battlefield content creator @TorbisXD managed to catch guns like the M4A1 Carbine, GALIL ACE 7.62, and UMP-45 in the YouTube video. These may be some weapons available to players based on their specific classes in-game.This article will review all the Battlefield 6 weapons spotted in the reveal trailer and attempt to link them to the previous games.Battlefield 6 weapons get confirmed by the official reveal trailerDifferent types of Battlefield 6 weapons will be assigned to suitable classes in the game. There are four specific classes, including Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon. Accordingly, these classes will specialize in and benefit from Assault Rifles, SMGs, LMGs, and Sniper Rifles, respectively. This information was revealed in a recent Class System update via Battlefield Labs.That being said, the reveal trailer allowed veterans and fans to get a peek at some of the most popular and well-recognized weapons in franchise history. According to streamer @TorbisXD, here is the complete list of guns:G36M4A1 CarbineHK433MPXUMP-45MP5GALIL ACE 7.62RPKMHK417A2TAVORM60SV-98A version of the AKM39M18M1014Guns such as the M4A1 Carbine and the AK have a long-standing history in the Battlefield franchise. Variations of the AK, such as AK-47, AK-101, and AKMS, have previously been featured in titles, such as Battlefield 2 and Battlefield Vietnam.The G36 is a classic German weapon previously featured in Battlefield 2, 3, and 4, as well as in Battlefield 2042 in different variations. These are just some instances of Battlefield 6 weapons appearing in previous titles. SMGs, such as the UMP-45 and MP5, and LMGs, such as the M60, have also made multiple appearances in previous titles.Fans of the franchise can essentially play with some of their favorite guns and experience a new level of destructive power in Battlefield 6. The game makes a point of having engaging and thrilling physics. This also involves the gunplay and overall battle mechanics.It's possible that all the guns feel different from how they used to. This is natural with improvements and adjustments tailored for the brand-new title. Battlefield 6 will see the NATO forces clash against a powerful military organization known as Pax Armata. The scale of the battle will be epic, and so will be the weapons.