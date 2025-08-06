Battlefield 6 Open Beta early access release countdown: Start time for all regions

The Battlefield 6 Open Beta early access countdown is finally here. This is the biggest Open Beta in the franchise so far, and it kicks off with two back-to-back weekends of pure chaos. It officially drops on August 7, 2025, at 8:00 UTC / 1:00 AM PT.

Ad

Here’s the full rundown on Battlefield 6 Open Beta early access, its regional start times, how to get in, and what you’ll need to actually run the game.

When does Battlefield 6 Open Beta early access begin in your region?

Mark your dates for Battlefield 6 Open Beta (Image via EA)

Ad

Trending

For those who've already secured the Battlefield 6 Open Beta early access, the action begins August 7, 2025, at 8:00 UTC. To make things easy, here’s the full regional breakdown in terms of different time zones so you don’t miss the drop:

PDT : 1:00 AM

: 1:00 AM EDT : 4:00 AM

: 4:00 AM BRT : 5:00 AM

: 5:00 AM BST : 9:00 AM

: 9:00 AM CEST : 10:00 AM

: 10:00 AM IST : 1:30 PM

: 1:30 PM CST : 4:00 PM

: 4:00 PM KST/JST : 5:00 PM

: 5:00 PM AEST : 6:00 PM

: 6:00 PM NZST: 8:00 PM

The Battlefield 6 Open Beta early access will be rolled out from August 7 to 9, 2025, and it will transition straight into Weekend 1, with no breaks in between.

Ad

Also read: How to link your EA account to Steam, PS5, and Xbox accounts for Battlefield 6 Open Beta

Weekends 1 and 2: Open to everyone

Even if you missed out on the Battlefield 6 Open Beta early access, there’s still plenty of war to go around.

Weekend 1

Opens August 9 @ 8:00 UTC (1 AM PT)

Closes August 11 @ 8:00 UTC (1 AM PT)

No codes, no invites. It’s open to everyone.

Weekend 2

Opens August 14 @ 8:00 UTC (1 AM PT)

Closes August 18 @ 8:00 UTC (1 AM PT)

Again, totally open. Jump in through your platform’s store or launcher.

Ad

Platforms you can play on

The Beta is playable across:

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X|S

PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, EA App)

Battlefield 6 Open Beta PC system requirements

If you’re on PC, ensure your setup can handle the storm. Here's what you’ll need to either get by or go all out:

Minimum

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

RAM: 16GB

GPU: RTX 2060 / Radeon RX 5600 XT

Storage: 55GB

TPM 2.0 & Secure Boot must be enabled

No VR support

Ad

Recommended

OS: Windows 11

CPU: Intel i7-10700 / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: RTX 3060Ti / Radeon RX 6700 XT

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 80GB

Also needs TPM 2.0, Secure Boot, HVCI, VBS

You’ll also be prompted to enable Secure Boot if it’s off. It’s not optional; the game won’t launch without it.

Anti-Cheat: What’s running behind the scenes

Battlefield 6 is using EA Javelin Anticheat, a custom-built system designed to work inside and outside of kernel mode. It’s not some third-party plug-in; it’s been made specifically for EA shooters to fight off cheats before they ruin your match.

Ad

This system was built by a team that’s been tracking how cheats break each specific EA game and designing countermeasures tailored to those patterns. If you've played titles like FC 25 before, you will have an idea of what this is.

Check out: Battlefield 6 price for all platforms: Every edition explained

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.