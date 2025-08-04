How to link your EA account to Steam, PS5, and Xbox accounts for Battlefield 6 Open Beta

To access the Battlefield 6 Open Beta, your EA account must be linked appropriately to your Steam, PS5, or Xbox account. This step is essential not just for entering the beta, but for syncing gameplay data, enabling online features, and getting support later on. And keep in mind, once a platform account is linked to your EA account, it’s locked in. You can’t swap it out or unlink and redo it later.

With that, here is a guide to link your EA account to Steam, PS5, and Xbox accounts for the Battlefield 6 Open Beta.

How to sync your EA Account with Steam, PS5, and Xbox for Battlefield 6 Open Beta

Hover over the Connected Accounts (Image via Electronic Arts)

Whether you're on PC, console, or switching between both, the linking steps are basically identical. Here's how to do it right:

Log in to your EA Account using your browser or the EA App. Navigate to Account Settings, then open the Connected Accounts section. Choose your platform: Steam, PlayStation Network, or Xbox. Click Continue, then sign in to your platform account when prompted. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the link.

Once finished, launch Battlefield 6 Open Beta on your chosen platform. If everything’s linked properly, the game will load without issue, and your EA account will be recognized right away.

Before you begin

A few things to know before linking:

You only get one shot at linking a platform account; make sure it's one you'll always have access to.

Sub-accounts (like child accounts) on PS5 and Xbox won't be eligible for EA linking.

If your EA account and platform account share the same email, they may link automatically when you first load the game.

To check if you're already linked, go to your EA Account Settings and click on the Connected Accounts tab.

After linking: Double-check everything

After completing the steps, it’s a good idea to revisit your Connected Accounts section to confirm your platform shows up. If you don’t see it listed, double-check which EA account you’re logged into. Players often have more than one without realising.

As long as everything checks out, you’re all set for the Battlefield 6 Open Beta. Just one link, and you're in.

That wraps up our guide on linking your EA account to Steam, PS5, and Xbox for the Battlefield 6 Open Beta. Check out more articles on the game at Sportskeeda.

