Will Battlefield 6 have server browser?

The question surrounding the Battlefield 6 server browser has only a cloudy answer so far. The feature is exactly what it sounds like: it's a browser that allows players to pick maps, modes, regions, and so on by navigating from a list of available servers. This has been a popular feature of the Battlefield games. However, with the upcoming title, things may change.So the answer is both yes and no, Battlefield 6 will have some form of the server browser, but it will likely be different than what fans are used to. Here's more.The Battlefield 6 server browser will work via PortalThe Battlefield 6 developers have maintained from the get-go that the server browser will be accessible via Portal, a tool historically used for server/game customization. Portal will be available in-game on the main menu. How does it work? There isn't much clarity on it just yet.However, the DICE producer working on Battlefield 6, Alexia Christofi, recently took to X to discuss the feature with the fanbase. She noted fans' responses and observed that the following are the most desired functions of the server browser:Persistent serversA sense of community and a way to play togetherBeing able to choose specific maps/modesBeing able to filter by ping/server fullnessSupport for low-ping regionsIn her next few responses, she noted that the new server browser solution addresses all these pointers and also rewards players with full XP. She further emphasized that it will be available to everyone via Portal, which will be front and center on the main menu. So, it's likely that you click on the Portal option and that grants you access to the new version of the browser.Even the Battlefield 6 FAQ section divulged the same information in one of its answers, stating:&quot;Battlefield 6 will provide ways for our players to browse and create servers through Portal. These options will also be easily findable on the main menu of the game.&quot;Reading carefully, one can ascertain that though the statement answers the server browser question, it does not fully mention the server browser. Instead, it tells players that they can create and browse servers through Portal. So, it's likely that we will see a very new iteration of the feature.