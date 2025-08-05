The Battlefield 6 Open Beta is set to kick off on August 9, 2025. It will run over two separate weekends and allow players to log in and enjoy the BF6 experience ahead of full release. As a beta testing phase, it will have some rough edges, and though the main title is supposed to have about 40 different weapons, the Open Beta will feature only a few of them from each class.This article will go over all the weapons available in the Battlefield 6 Open Beta, from Carbines to Throwables.Battlefield 6 Open Beta: All available weaponsThe weapons in-game are all inspired by their real-life counterparts, much like the previous Battlefield games. While the guns are all iconic, it's also true that they may feel somewhat unpolished in the Battlefield 6 Open Beta. This will likely be improved and upgraded when the game gets its full release on October 10, 2025.That being said, here are all the guns you can expect to see in the Battlefield 6 Open Beta with their official in-game descriptions.Assault RiflesBattlefield 6 weapons (Image via EA)Assault Rifles are one of the most popular classes of weapons, not only in Battlefield 6 but across many FPS games. These guns are suitable for any range of combat and are often quite reliable.NVO-228E: This powerful assault rifle chambered in 7.62 Soviet is a reliable weapon designed for mid-range encounters.B36A4: A versatile carbine that can be modified to compete in both close-quarters and ranged encounters.M433: Chambered in 5.56×45, this cutting-edge rifle is best suited for closer ranges due to its above-average rate of fire.CarbinesCarbines are similar to ARs but generally boast higher mobility. They are power-packed rifles, but that also means their recoil may be too much for some players. The Battlefield 6 Open Beta features three Carbines.M4A1: With its high cyclic rate, extending this carbine’s effective range requires competent recoil management.AK-205: With an average cyclic rate and 5.45x39mm chambering, this rifle offers superior ranged performance.M417 A2: Chambered in 7.62x51mm, this compact battle rifle offsets its high damage with a steady rate of fire.SMGSmall, fast, and effective in short ranges, the SMGs are the ideal signature weapon for the Engineer class, who often end up getting in close-combat fights while fixing equipment for the team.SGX – A modern 9.19mm PDW suited for close-range engagements. It can be configured to improve its ranged capabilities.PW7A2 – A 4.6x30mm chambering ensures this PDW outperforms at range. Still effective in close quarters due to its high rate of fire.LMGLight Machine Guns are potent, high-caliber weapons that hold an almost excessive amount of ammo. The Battlefield 6 Open Beta will see two of these guns, both boasting stability and power.L110 – An all-purpose Squad automatic Weapon chambered in 5.56x45mm. Well-matched for most engagements.KTS100 MK8 – With low recoil and a steady RPM, this light machine gun’s moderate damage is offset by accurate suppressive fire.DMRThe Designated Marksman Rifle class is one of a kind. It features almost sniper-like power and a faster firing capacity. Unfortunately, the guns in this category lack great mobility and are difficult to master.M39 EMR – Chambered in 7.62x51mm, this versatile marksman rifle is a solid addition to any squad’s arsenal.SVK-8.6 – A precision rifle chambered in the powerful 8.6x70mm cartridge. Its lethality is offset by a lower rate of fire.Also read: How to redeem Battlefield 6 beta code?Sniper RifleOne of the most powerful weapons in the Battlefield 6 Open Beta, the M2010 ESR is a Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle with immense power and stability. It has great stopping power over very long distances.M2010 ESR – This accurate Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle reaches targets at greater distances with its .300 WM chambering.ShotgunBF6 shotgun (Image via EA)Shotguns are best suited for extremely close-range action. The M87A1 is the perfect pick if you're going into a close-quarters combat situation, but its handling may prove difficult for some.M87A1 – A reliable pump-action shotgun chambered with 3″ shells for improved stopping power.Also read: How to enable Secure Boot in Windows for Battlefield 6SidearmThe Battlefield 6 Open Beta currently features only a single pistol sidearm. The P18 is all you need for a sidearm. It's stable, precise, and extremely mobile.P18: A reliable Sidearm able to meet the demands of almost any combat scenario.GadgetsGadgets in the Battlefield 6 beta can be used to reach and secure objectives. They may not be as easily available as your other weapons and their ammo; therefore, use them sparingly and effectively.M320AI HE (High Explosive Launcher): Fires impact-triggered explosives, designed for damaging structures and targeting infantry behind cover.M320AI THRM (Thermobaric Grenade Launcher): Fires impact-triggered Thermobaric explosives, ideal for targeting groups of enemies. The blast delivers limited initial damage but stuns and burns enemies for a short duration.ThrowablesFinally, throwables involve grenades of different kinds and can be used to gain an edge over the opponent. The usual Frag Grenade, Flash Grenade, and Smoke Grenade will all be available in the BF6 Open Beta.Fragmentation Grenade: Equipped with an impact-triggered time fuse, this grenade is ideal for targeting enemies behind cover.Flash Grenade: This grenade emits an intense blast that temporarily blinds nearby enemies. Impairment scales with proximity and line of sight to the blast.Smoke Grenade: A grenade designed to deploy temporary smoke screens. Blocks the ability to spot targets and clears spotted markers from all infantry inside the smoke radius.These are all the weapons you can expect to see in the Battlefield 6 Open Beta, which can be officially preloaded on any of the available platforms as of August 4, 2025.