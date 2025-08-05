Battlefield 6 Open Beta crosses 9,000 players on Steam ahead of the launch

Battlefield 6 Open Beta has not yet gone live, but the player count on Steam has already surpassed 9,000. Although you cannot access the game right now, EA is allowing players to access the menu and adjust settings based on their preferences before diving into the Battlefield 6 Open Beta. At the time of writing, Battlefield 6 has over 5,000 players on the game's menu page. As for the peak player count, it has already exceeded 9,000, as mentioned above.

Read on to learn more about Battlefield 6 Open Beta's player count ahead of the official release.

Battlefield 6 Open Beta's player count is already impressive, although the game is not yet live

With Battlefield 6, EA has allowed everyone to participate in the Open Beta. Users who registered for Battlefield Labs received early access as a token of appreciation from EA. Compared to last time, EA is already receiving praise from the fanbase, as early access is no longer exclusive to players who pre-purchased the game.

On July 31, EA officially revealed the Battlefield 6 multiplayer gameplay, and it immediately captured the community's attention. As a result, players have preloaded the game as early as possible. According to SteamDB, the all-time peak player count for the Open Beta is 9,463, which is impressive for a game that has not yet gone live.

Right now, if you have installed the game, you can visit the main menu and tweak the in-game graphics settings before accessing the Battlefield 6 Open Beta early access on August 7. If you do not have early access, you can play the Beta completely free just two days later.

