How to enable Secure Boot in Windows for Battlefield 6

Kernel-level anti-cheats have become the talk of the town, mainly since they require you to enable Secure Boot in Windows. What started with Valorant's Vanguard anti-cheat and then came a requirement for Windows 11 has now become a necessary option for various other games. Battlefield 6 is the latest title to adopt this approach.While the game is scheduled for release on October 10, 2025, its Open Beta weekends in early August have made it clear that players must enable Secure Boot in Windows to try the game. Therefore, this article will discuss the steps to enabling Secure Boot in your system.How to enable Secure Boot in your BIOSHere are the steps required to enter your system's BIOS:If your computer is turned off, switch it on and keep tapping Delete or F2.If your PC is running, ensure to restart it, and when the logo of your motherboard flashes, start tapping Delete or F2.Once you enter the BIOS, you must locate the Secure Boot option. Since different manufacturers have different user interfaces for their BIOS, there isn't a specific way to get to Secure Boot. Generally, you can locate it under the Security of Boot settings.For MSI motherboards, follow these steps to navigate the BIOS and enable Secure Boot:Open your BIOS and change to Advanced Mode (F2 or F7, depending on the motherboard).In the Settings tab, click on Security.Next, click on Trusted Computing.In the newly opened list, click on TPM device, and select dTPM or (Discrete TPM).Click on Device Select and choose TPM 2.0 (if you have this option).Head back to the Settings tab and click on Windows OS Configuration.Click on Windows Support and choose UEFI. Make sure that CSM isn't selected.At this point, exit BIOS by saving all your settings and restarting.Keep tapping the Delete or F2 keys to enter the BIOS again.Return to Windows OS Configuration in the Settings tab and click on Secure Boot.Once here, you can finally enable Secure Boot in Windows for Battlefield 6.Now save and exit the BIOS.An overview of MSI BIOS (Image via MSI)For Gigabyte motherboards, follow these steps to navigate the BIOS and enable Secure Boot:Open your BIOS and change to Advanced Mode (F2 or F7, depending on the motherboard).Among the options at the top of the screen, locate Settings tab.Click on Miscellaneous option.In the newly opened window, click on CPU fTPM or PCH-FW and ensure Firmware TPM switch or PTT is enabled.At this point, exit BIOS by saving all your settings and restarting.Keep tapping Delete or F2 to enter the BIOS again.Now, locate Boot options among the top tabs.Head down to the CSM Support option to ensure it is UEFI. Make sure that CSM isn't selected.Click on Secure Boot to head into a new menu.Once here, you may enable Secure Boot in Windows for Battlefield 6.Now save and exit the BIOS.BIOS interface varies with motherboard manufacturer (Image via ASUS || Gigabyte || EA)For ASUS motherboards, follow these steps to navigate the BIOS and enable Secure Boot:Open your BIOS and change to Advanced Mode (F2 or F7, depending on the motherboard).Among the options on top of the screen, locate the Advanced tab.Now, locate and open the CPU fTPM or PCH-FW option.In this new menu, ensure that Firmware TPM switch or PTT is enabled.At this point, exit BIOS by saving all your settings and restarting.Keep tapping Delete or F2 to enter the BIOS again.Locate the Boot options and click on it.In the new menu, head to the Secure Boot option.Click on OS Type and choose UEFI. Make sure that CSM isn't selected.This will have enabled Secure Boot in Windows for Battlefield 6.Now save and exit the BIOS.The steps mentioned above might not be the same for all motherboard brands. However, generally, the TPM setting can be found under Advanced settings, and Secure Boot under Boot settings. For a more precise walkthrough of your motherboard-specific BIOS, head over to YouTube or Reddit to clear any confusion.Also read: Is BF6 cross-platform? All details exploredWhat to do if Secure Boot cannot be enabled?Do note that if you are facing an error that says &quot;Secure Boot can be enabled when the system is in user mode. Repeat operation after enrolling Platform Key&quot;, you must switch your system to User Mode. This can be done by enrolling platform keys; a setting that can be found in the Secure Boot menu on most BIOS.Follow these steps to enroll the Platform Key and switch your system to User Mode, which is crucial to avoid the error faced while enabling Secure Boot:Open your BIOS and head to the menu where Secure Boot is located.Click on Secure Boot Mode and switch to Custom.Now, click Enroll all Factory Default Keys.At this point, exit BIOS by saving all your settings and restarting.Keep tapping Delete or F2 to enter the BIOS and head once again to Secure Boot Mode.This time, change the mode back to Standard from Custom, and when the prompt pops up, select No when it asks you to &quot;Reset without saving?&quot;Now you can finally enable Secure Boot in Windows for Battlefield 6.For more news on Battlefield 6, follow Sportskeeda:BF6 Beta pre-load: Start time and how to installBF6 dev brings up major in-game feature; hints at possible changesBF6's new crossplay feature might fix the biggest problem