5 best GPUs for Battlefield 6

EA has officially revealed that Battlefield 6 requires at least an RTX 2060 or RX 5600 XT for minimum 1080p performance, while recommending an RTX 3060 Ti or RX 6700 XT for optimal gameplay at 1440p and 60 FPS with high settings. While the hardware requirements are reasonable for AAA releases in 2025, you'll need even more capable hardware for an uncompromised experience. The open beta gave us a good idea of what to expect from the video game.

Ad

To help you make an informed decision, we've listed the five ideal GPUs for Battlefield 6 in this article. Only cards with excellent value for their price bracket made the cut.

Multiple budget and high-end GPUs run Battlefield 6 well

1) Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 ($299)

The RTX 4060 remains the most popular budget option despite its limitations (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 4060 is currently selling for less than its $299 launch MSRP these days. The GPU hits the sweet spot between performance and budget pricing, making it the most popular GPU on Steam right now. For Battlefield 6, it can handle 1080p with some compromises, and DLSS 3 helps you push about 60 FPS consistently.

Ad

Trending

Specification Details CUDA Cores 3,072 Base/Boost Clock 1,830 / 2,460 MHz Memory 8GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 128-bit TDP 115W

Ad

The RTX 4060 is based on a cut-down Ada Lovelace graphics chip with 3,072 CUDA cores with 8GB of VRAM. That's not a lot of video memory for 2025, and the 128-bit bus is narrow. Moreover, the 115W power draw means it doesn't have a lot of headroom, but it will work on any system without upgrading your PSU.

Pros:

Cheap enough that you won't need a loan

115W TDP works with weak power supplies

DLSS 3 Frame Generation helps performance in Battlefield 6

Ad

Cons:

8GB VRAM will bite you in more demanding scenes

Limited longevity that'll mandate upgrading in a generation

2) AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT ($599)

The RX 9070 XT offers serious 1440p performance with tons of VRAM (Image via AMD)

AMD's RX 9070 XT launched at $599 with gaming performance comparable to much more capable Nvidia alternatives. In most titles, performance matches the $1200 RTX 4080, with some games running faster than the 5080. You get 16GB of VRAM here, which is plenty for playing Battlefield 6 at 1440p and even 4K.

Ad

Specification Details Compute Units 64 Base/Boost Clock 1,660 / 2,970 MHz Memory 16GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 256-bit TDP 304W

Ad

The RX 9070 XT is based on the RDNA 4-based Navi 48 chip with 64 compute units and a boost clock hitting nearly 3GHz. Just make sure your PSU is at least rated at 650W to handle the 304W power rating of the GPU.

Pros:

16GB VRAM crushes anything else at this price

Strong 1440p performance with room for 4K

RDNA 4 ray tracing improvements look decent

Cons:

304W TDP runs hot and loud

FSR 4 is unproven compared to DLSS

Good luck finding one at $599 at launch

Ad

3) Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 ($549)

The RTX 5070 brings next-gen features to mainstream pricing (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 5070 costs $549, and Nvidia claims it delivers "RTX 4090 performance" with aggressive DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation turned on. While raw rendering performance doesn't match any 90-class video card, you can hit high frame rates in Battlefield 6 at 1440p.

Ad