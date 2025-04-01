  • home icon
Nvidia RTX 5070 vs RTX 5070 Ti: Which is the better gaming GPU?

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified Apr 01, 2025 13:07 GMT
The Nvidia RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti are designed for high-end 1440p gaming (Image via Gigabyte)
The Nvidia RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti are perfect for 1440p gaming (Image via Gigabyte)

The Nvidia RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti are high-end GPUs, perfect for 1440p gaming. They are both part of the latest Blackwell lineup and come bundled with the latest improvements in rendering and ray tracing technologies paired with AI upscaling (DLSS 4's Transformer-based Super Resolution tech and Multi-Frame Generation). This makes the latest 70-class video cards some of the most lucrative midrange offerings. However, which card is the better buy?

In this comparison, we have dissected the hardware of both GPUs and tried to answer this question. Read on to find a specs comparison followed by the performance gap between the two pixel pushers.

The Nvidia RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti are designed for high-end 1440p gaming

The Asus Prime variant of the Nvidia RTX 5070 (Image via Asus)
The Asus Prime variant of the Nvidia RTX 5070 (Image via Asus)

The Nvidia RTX 5070 and 5070 Ti are both designed to play the latest video games at high resolutions. The 5070 was particularly marketed to be a "4090-level" performer, though this claim relied on the use of DLSS 4 upscaling. In terms of real rendering prowess and the underlying hardware, the GPUs are much more modest.

Specs comparison

The Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti and 5070 have a ton in common when it comes to their underlying hardware. However, they feature different graphics processors, with the 5070 Ti packing the GB203 and the 5070 powered by the GB205.

In terms of onboard hardware, the 5070 bundles 6,144 CUDA cores — 5% more than the last-gen 4070. The RT and Tensor core counts also received similar bumps. The VRAM, however, stays stagnant at 12 GB, though it has GDDR7 memory, which boosts the bandwidth to 672 GB/s.

The 5070 Ti is comparatively beefier with 8,960 CUDA cores. It also bundles 16 GB of GDDR7 video memory, with a 896 GB/s memory bandwidth.

Here are the detailed specs of both cards:

SpecificationRTX 5070 TiRTX 5070
GPU ArchitectureBlackwellBlackwell
Process NodeTSMC 5nmTSMC 5nm
CUDA Cores89606144
Tensor Cores280192
RT Cores7048
Base Clock2295 MHz2325 MHz
Boost Clock2512 MHz2452 MHz
VRAM16GB GDDR712GB GDDR7
Memory Bus256-bit192-bit
Memory Bandwidth896 GB/s672 GB/s
L2 Cache64MB48MB
FP32 Compute43.94 TFLOPS30.87 TFLOPS
Texture Rate686.6 GTexel/s482.3 GTexel/s
Pixel Rate235.4 GPixel/s201.0 GPixel/s
TDP (Power Draw)300W250W
Recommended PSU700W600W
Power Connector12V-2x612V-2x6
Display Outputs1x HDMI 2.1b, 3x DP 2.1b1x HDMI 2.1b, 3x DP 2.1b
PCIe InterfacePCIe 5.0 x16PCIe 5.0 x16
Die Size378mm²263mm²
Transistor Count45.6B31.1B
Release DateFebruary 2025March 2025
MSRP$749$549
In terms of pricing, both GPUs target the mid-premium segment. However, the Ti variant will cost you $200 more. At $749, the 5070Ti is quite pricey for a gaming GPU, though this is justified by some of the best performance figures you can expect.

Performance comparison

The RTX 5070 Ti is comparatively better than its cheaper sibling (Image via Nvidia)
The RTX 5070 Ti is comparatively better than its cheaper sibling (Image via Nvidia)

Performance is the main deal for most gamers when it comes to choosing GPUs. Given that the Ti variant packs better hardware than the base card, it is comparatively faster in the latest titles. What we are looking for is how much extra performance it unlocks and whether that justifies the $200 premium.

Below is a detailed performance comparison of the 5070 and 5070 Ti. We sourced the numbers from the YouTube channel Testing Games. All numbers are reported at UHD (3,840 x 2,160 resolution).

Nvidia RTX 5070Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti
Hogwarts Legacy29 FPS36 FPS
Hogwarts Legacy DLSS 4 FG 4x92 FPS120 FPS
Ghost of Tsushima46 FPS67 FPS
Alan Wake 219 FPS29 FPS
Alan Wake 2 DLSS 4 FG 4x74 FPS101 FPS
Cyberpunk 207742 FPS54 FPS
Horizon Forbidden West55 FPS71 FPS
God of War Ragnarok69 FPS94 FPS
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 253 FPS64 FPS
Silent Hill 237 FPS51 FPS
Forza Horizon 590 FPS112 FPS
Kingdom Come Deliverance 241 FPS54 FPS
On average, the 5070 Ti is 33% faster than its cheaper sibling, while it is 36% costlier. You get what you pay for.

Interestingly, in some titles, the gains are more significant than this average metric. For instance, in Alan Wake 2, Silent Hill 2, and Ghost of Tsushima — games that utilize the latest rendering technologies and can be slightly VRAM-limited — the gains with the costlier card are 52%, 45%, and 38%, respectively. This could be the difference between playable and unplayable at 4K in the near future.

Overall, the RTX 5070 has been fine-tuned for 1440p. If you have no plans to game at 4K, the cheaper card could be a better buy.

However, if you're looking for future-proofing, the flexibility of shifting between QHD and 4K, and the extra VRAM for AI workloads, the 5070 Ti is the better buy.

Edited by Shraman Mitra
