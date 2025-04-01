Nvidia RTX 5070 vs RTX 5070 Ti: Which is the better gaming GPU?

The Nvidia RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti are high-end GPUs, perfect for 1440p gaming. They are both part of the latest Blackwell lineup and come bundled with the latest improvements in rendering and ray tracing technologies paired with AI upscaling (DLSS 4's Transformer-based Super Resolution tech and Multi-Frame Generation). This makes the latest 70-class video cards some of the most lucrative midrange offerings. However, which card is the better buy?

Ad

In this comparison, we have dissected the hardware of both GPUs and tried to answer this question. Read on to find a specs comparison followed by the performance gap between the two pixel pushers.

The Nvidia RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti are designed for high-end 1440p gaming

The Asus Prime variant of the Nvidia RTX 5070 (Image via Asus)

The Nvidia RTX 5070 and 5070 Ti are both designed to play the latest video games at high resolutions. The 5070 was particularly marketed to be a "4090-level" performer, though this claim relied on the use of DLSS 4 upscaling. In terms of real rendering prowess and the underlying hardware, the GPUs are much more modest.

Ad

Trending

Specs comparison

The Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti and 5070 have a ton in common when it comes to their underlying hardware. However, they feature different graphics processors, with the 5070 Ti packing the GB203 and the 5070 powered by the GB205.

In terms of onboard hardware, the 5070 bundles 6,144 CUDA cores — 5% more than the last-gen 4070. The RT and Tensor core counts also received similar bumps. The VRAM, however, stays stagnant at 12 GB, though it has GDDR7 memory, which boosts the bandwidth to 672 GB/s.

Ad

The 5070 Ti is comparatively beefier with 8,960 CUDA cores. It also bundles 16 GB of GDDR7 video memory, with a 896 GB/s memory bandwidth.

Here are the detailed specs of both cards:

Specification RTX 5070 Ti RTX 5070 GPU Architecture Blackwell Blackwell Process Node TSMC 5nm TSMC 5nm CUDA Cores 8960 6144 Tensor Cores 280 192 RT Cores 70 48 Base Clock 2295 MHz 2325 MHz Boost Clock 2512 MHz 2452 MHz VRAM 16GB GDDR7 12GB GDDR7 Memory Bus 256-bit 192-bit Memory Bandwidth 896 GB/s 672 GB/s L2 Cache 64MB 48MB FP32 Compute 43.94 TFLOPS 30.87 TFLOPS Texture Rate 686.6 GTexel/s 482.3 GTexel/s Pixel Rate 235.4 GPixel/s 201.0 GPixel/s TDP (Power Draw) 300W 250W Recommended PSU 700W 600W Power Connector 12V-2x6 12V-2x6 Display Outputs 1x HDMI 2.1b, 3x DP 2.1b 1x HDMI 2.1b, 3x DP 2.1b PCIe Interface PCIe 5.0 x16 PCIe 5.0 x16 Die Size 378mm² 263mm² Transistor Count 45.6B 31.1B Release Date February 2025 March 2025 MSRP $749 $549

Ad

In terms of pricing, both GPUs target the mid-premium segment. However, the Ti variant will cost you $200 more. At $749, the 5070Ti is quite pricey for a gaming GPU, though this is justified by some of the best performance figures you can expect.

Performance comparison

The RTX 5070 Ti is comparatively better than its cheaper sibling (Image via Nvidia)

Performance is the main deal for most gamers when it comes to choosing GPUs. Given that the Ti variant packs better hardware than the base card, it is comparatively faster in the latest titles. What we are looking for is how much extra performance it unlocks and whether that justifies the $200 premium.

Ad

Below is a detailed performance comparison of the 5070 and 5070 Ti. We sourced the numbers from the YouTube channel Testing Games. All numbers are reported at UHD (3,840 x 2,160 resolution).

Nvidia RTX 5070 Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti Hogwarts Legacy 29 FPS 36 FPS Hogwarts Legacy DLSS 4 FG 4x 92 FPS 120 FPS Ghost of Tsushima 46 FPS 67 FPS Alan Wake 2 19 FPS 29 FPS Alan Wake 2 DLSS 4 FG 4x 74 FPS 101 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 42 FPS 54 FPS Horizon Forbidden West 55 FPS 71 FPS God of War Ragnarok 69 FPS 94 FPS S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 53 FPS 64 FPS Silent Hill 2 37 FPS 51 FPS Forza Horizon 5 90 FPS 112 FPS Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 41 FPS 54 FPS

Ad

On average, the 5070 Ti is 33% faster than its cheaper sibling, while it is 36% costlier. You get what you pay for.

Interestingly, in some titles, the gains are more significant than this average metric. For instance, in Alan Wake 2, Silent Hill 2, and Ghost of Tsushima — games that utilize the latest rendering technologies and can be slightly VRAM-limited — the gains with the costlier card are 52%, 45%, and 38%, respectively. This could be the difference between playable and unplayable at 4K in the near future.

Ad

Overall, the RTX 5070 has been fine-tuned for 1440p. If you have no plans to game at 4K, the cheaper card could be a better buy.

However, if you're looking for future-proofing, the flexibility of shifting between QHD and 4K, and the extra VRAM for AI workloads, the 5070 Ti is the better buy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback