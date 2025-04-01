Nvidia RTX 5070 vs RTX 5070 Ti: Which is the better gaming GPU?

The Nvidia RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti are high-end GPUs, perfect for 1440p gaming. They are both part of the latest Blackwell lineup and come bundled with the latest improvements in rendering and ray tracing technologies paired with AI upscaling (DLSS 4's Transformer-based Super Resolution tech and Multi-Frame Generation). This makes the latest 70-class video cards some of the most lucrative midrange offerings. However, which card is the better buy?
In this comparison, we have dissected the hardware of both GPUs and tried to answer this question. Read on to find a specs comparison followed by the performance gap between the two pixel pushers.
The Nvidia RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti are designed for high-end 1440p gaming
The Nvidia RTX 5070 and 5070 Ti are both designed to play the latest video games at high resolutions. The 5070 was particularly marketed to be a "4090-level" performer, though this claim relied on the use of DLSS 4 upscaling. In terms of real rendering prowess and the underlying hardware, the GPUs are much more modest.
Specs comparison
The Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti and 5070 have a ton in common when it comes to their underlying hardware. However, they feature different graphics processors, with the 5070 Ti packing the GB203 and the 5070 powered by the GB205.
In terms of onboard hardware, the 5070 bundles 6,144 CUDA cores — 5% more than the last-gen 4070. The RT and Tensor core counts also received similar bumps. The VRAM, however, stays stagnant at 12 GB, though it has GDDR7 memory, which boosts the bandwidth to 672 GB/s.
The 5070 Ti is comparatively beefier with 8,960 CUDA cores. It also bundles 16 GB of GDDR7 video memory, with a 896 GB/s memory bandwidth.
Here are the detailed specs of both cards:
In terms of pricing, both GPUs target the mid-premium segment. However, the Ti variant will cost you $200 more. At $749, the 5070Ti is quite pricey for a gaming GPU, though this is justified by some of the best performance figures you can expect.
Performance comparison
Performance is the main deal for most gamers when it comes to choosing GPUs. Given that the Ti variant packs better hardware than the base card, it is comparatively faster in the latest titles. What we are looking for is how much extra performance it unlocks and whether that justifies the $200 premium.
Below is a detailed performance comparison of the 5070 and 5070 Ti. We sourced the numbers from the YouTube channel Testing Games. All numbers are reported at UHD (3,840 x 2,160 resolution).
On average, the 5070 Ti is 33% faster than its cheaper sibling, while it is 36% costlier. You get what you pay for.
Interestingly, in some titles, the gains are more significant than this average metric. For instance, in Alan Wake 2, Silent Hill 2, and Ghost of Tsushima — games that utilize the latest rendering technologies and can be slightly VRAM-limited — the gains with the costlier card are 52%, 45%, and 38%, respectively. This could be the difference between playable and unplayable at 4K in the near future.
Overall, the RTX 5070 has been fine-tuned for 1440p. If you have no plans to game at 4K, the cheaper card could be a better buy.
However, if you're looking for future-proofing, the flexibility of shifting between QHD and 4K, and the extra VRAM for AI workloads, the 5070 Ti is the better buy.