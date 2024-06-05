"Hot damn that's fast:" Fans amazed by new Micron GDDR7 memory, 30% faster in all video games

At Computex 2024, tech giants such as Intel, AMD, Nvidia, and more unveiled their latest products and technology, and Micron didn't leave this scene empty-handed. The company announced that the sampling of its next-gen GDDR7 memory system has begun. Micron promises that the GDDR7 memory will bring a whopping 30% performance improvement in gaming at all resolutions, and fans can't keep their calm.

Micron claims it achieved that by delivering over 60% higher bandwidth than the current GDDR6 memory system. The GDDR7 memory also has four independent channels to optimize the data flow of various workloads, so it has comparatively lower latency. Micron says the new memory technology will power the upcoming gaming and AI products like graphics cards.

Recent rumors pointed out that the upcoming Nvidia RTX 50 series is supposed to have this GDDR7 memory technology, so fans are excited about the performance and efficiency improvements it will bring.

Nvidia fans have the best reactions to the reveal of the new Micron GDDR7 memory

Reddit user comment about the announcement (Image via I_Phaze_I/Reddit)

Fans on Reddit are extremely excited about the news of GDDR7 memory sampling already. They are looking forward to the performance and power efficiency of the new memory over GDDR6X, which powers the Nvidia RTX 40 series.

Reddit users discussing the potential efficiency of GDDR7 over GDDR6X (Image via EmilMR, Grand Demand, Qesa/Reddit)

If you remember, Nvidia significantly improved the power efficiency of RTX 40 series GPUs compared to its 30-series graphics cards. Fans are expecting another large efficiency gain with the new memory system in the RTX 50 series GPU.

Reddit user's comment about Micron stock purchase (Image via NotARealDeveloper/Reddit)

Some fans expressed their happiness about their purchase of Micron stocks, and its stock did improve sometime after the announcement.

Reddit user comment about the possibility of GDDR7X (Image via michi_2010/Reddit)

Some fans are discussing the possibility of GDDR7X memory technology, a mid-gen refresh of the new memory technology, which happens with every generation. Last time, the GDDR6X brought 18 to 31% performance improvements and 15% power efficiency.

AMD fans had a mixed reaction to the announcement

The new GDDR7 memory from Micron is most definitely coming to AMD's Radeon GPU, but probably not anytime soon. Rumors indicate its upcoming RDNA 4 graphics cards are using the GDDR6 memory, not the recently announced GDDR7. Fans also believe the same.

In fact, a user on X says that the GDDR7 memory could be in the upcoming RDNA 5 GPU architecture, which is not launching anytime soon. While AMD users are happy about the release of the new memory technology, they are also disappointed about the possible absence of it in the upcoming RDNA 4 graphics cards.